Elephants are known to be gentle giants. We all know and love them but baby elephants are even better. To celebrate the presence of these majestic, gentle creatures in the world, take a look at these 29 cute calves captured on camera by 500px photographers. Thanks to these photography experts for sharing these amazing elephant photographs with us. Scroll down below, and share this with anyone who these adorable animals would perk there day. We hope these elephant photos will perk up your day!

Photograph Having Fun in Cabarceno by Marina Cano on 500px

Photograph Kids at play by Bob Pietrowski on 500px

Photograph African souls: X by Manuela Kulpa on 500px

Photograph Help Mom...! by Wim van den Heever on 500px

Photograph baby elephant by Björn Mika on 500px

Photograph Little BIG Boy by Mario Moreno on 500px

Photograph THE LEADER OF TOMORROW by Antje Wenner on 500px

Photograph Leader of the Pack by Morkel Erasmus on 500px

Photograph African souls: IV by Manuela Kulpa on 500px

Photograph Ellie by David Lloyd on 500px

Photograph Twin Baby Elephants, East Africa by Diana Robinson on 500px

Photograph Baby Elephants by Radha Rangarajan on 500px

Photograph I Can Manage ! by Mario Moreno on 500px

Photograph Standing Tall by Jacques Matthysen on 500px

Photograph Dwarf & Giants by Israel M. Sánchez on 500px

Photograph while the baby's playing.. by Syahrul Ramadan on 500px

Photograph Baby Elephant by Hendri Venter on 500px

Photograph Little Big Boy by Mario Moreno on 500px

Photograph Baby Elephant Hug by Laurie Rubin on 500px

Photograph Baby Elephant and Mother, Amboseli National Park, Kenya, East Africa by Diana Robinson on 500px

Photograph Why Baby Elephant Cross The Road?? by Buck Shreck on 500px

Photograph Smile! by Laurie Rubin on 500px

Photograph I Just Want To Have Fun !!!!! by Judylynn Malloch on 500px

Photograph Irresistible by Tim Allen-Rowlandson on 500px

Photograph He Ain't Heavy.. by Willie van Schalkwyk on 500px

Photograph One Month Old Baby Elephant by Josef Gelernter on 500px

Photograph Cheeky Elephant by Sophie on 500px

Photograph Newborn Elephant by Isaac Joseph on 500px

Photograph A tiny little elephant by Licinia Machado on 500px

Browse more majestic elephant images.

Many elephant populations are threatened by human activities, mainly to the demand of the ivory trade as they are poached for their ivory tusks, or captured to be used as working animals in circuses, zoos, and war. To get more info on elephant protection and preservation efforts, visit WorldElephantDay.org.

