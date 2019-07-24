Elephants are known to be gentle giants. We all know and love them but baby elephants are even better. To celebrate the presence of these majestic, gentle creatures in the world, take a look at these 29 cute calves captured on camera by 500px photographers. Thanks to these photography experts for sharing these amazing elephant photographs with us. Scroll down below, and share this with anyone who these adorable animals would perk there day. We hope these elephant photos will perk up your day!

Browse more majestic elephant images.

Many elephant populations are threatened by human activities, mainly to the demand of the ivory trade as they are poached for their ivory tusks, or captured to be used as working animals in circuses, zoos, and war. To get more info on elephant protection and preservation efforts, visit WorldElephantDay.org.

