Every living thing has to grow up—you know newborn animals can’t stay babies forever! Fortunately for you (and anyone who has a weakness for baby animals), the 500px community is full of talented wildlife photographers who’ve captured countless photos of baby animals with photos of these adorable new additions to the animal kingdom. To perk up your week, we rounded up 30 photos of cute baby creatures and critters, as they take their first steps in their natural habitats. Scroll down…and if these pictures don’t make your heart go wild with joy, we don’t know what else will!

Did we miss out on sharing your own baby animal photos? Make sure to upload them on 500px, and then drop the link in the comments below. When it comes to adorable wildlife photos, we’re always up for doing a Part 2!