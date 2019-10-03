Every living thing has to grow up—you know newborn animals can’t stay babies forever! Fortunately for you (and anyone who has a weakness for baby animals), the 500px community is full of talented wildlife photographers who’ve captured countless photos of baby animals with photos of these adorable new additions to the animal kingdom. To perk up your week, we rounded up 30 photos of cute baby creatures and critters, as they take their first steps in their natural habitats. Scroll down…and if these pictures don’t make your heart go wild with joy, we don’t know what else will!

Baby Bear by Janet Weldon on 500px

A nursery group of Emperor penguin chicks, huddled together, looking around. A breeding colony. by Janet Weldon on 500px

Good bye! by Janet Weldon on 500px

White tiger cub by Janet Weldon on 500px

Baby Panda by Janet Weldon on 500px

Playful Kid by Janet Weldon on 500px

Gorilla Baby in Congo by Janet Weldon on 500px

Baby Ring-Tailed Lemur III by Janet Weldon on 500px

Arctic fox pup by Janet Weldon on 500px

Step by step by Janet Weldon on 500px

The Battle by Janet Weldon on 500px

Mr. Sloth by Janet Weldon on 500px

Baby Rhino by Janet Weldon on 500px

Lion Cubs at Play by Janet Weldon on 500px

Proud little one by Janet Weldon on 500px

Baby hedgehog by Janet Weldon on 500px

I'm Furocious by Janet Weldon on 500px

Baby cheetah relaxing in funny positions! by Janet Weldon on 500px

Say Ahhhhh by Janet Weldon on 500px

Hippo by Janet Weldon on 500px

Young, wild & free by Janet Weldon on 500px

Yawn by Janet Weldon on 500px

Nubian Ibex by Janet Weldon on 500px

baby elephant by Janet Weldon on 500px

Endangered Species by Janet Weldon on 500px

Growing up Grizzly by Janet Weldon on 500px

Baby Monkey in Hot Springs by Janet Weldon on 500px

Baby Green turtle by Janet Weldon on 500px

Cavern Cuteness by Janet Weldon on 500px

I'm alone by Janet Weldon on 500px

Did we miss out on sharing your own baby animal photos? Make sure to upload them on 500px, and then drop the link in the comments below. When it comes to adorable wildlife photos, we’re always up for doing a Part 2!