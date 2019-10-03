Been a rough week? We feel for you. So much so that, on a whim, I’ve decided to use my editorial powers to create the cutest collection of photos you’ll see probably see this month: animals cuddling!

Diving deep into the most popular photos ever uploaded to 500px that involve the word “cuddle” in some way or another, I’ve subjected myself to an aww-inducing half-hour of curation for the sole purpose of putting a smile on your face as you head into the weekend.

You’re welcome… world.

To see even more of the cuddliest photos on 500px, click here. Or, if you’re looking for something more mind-boggling and celestial in nature, check out our collection of 30 Amazing Photos of the April 4th Blood Moon — you won’t regret it!