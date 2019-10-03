Been a rough week? We feel for you. So much so that, on a whim, I’ve decided to use my editorial powers to create the cutest collection of photos you’ll see probably see this month: animals cuddling!

Diving deep into the most popular photos ever uploaded to 500px that involve the word “cuddle” in some way or another, I’ve subjected myself to an aww-inducing half-hour of curation for the sole purpose of putting a smile on your face as you head into the weekend.

You’re welcome… world.

Photograph Little sleepers by Miroslav Hlavko on 500px

Little sleepers by Miroslav Hlavko on 500px

Photograph Goodnite Polar Bears by Tin Man on 500px

Goodnite Polar Bears by Tin Man on 500px

Photograph Sleep huddle by Martin Stantchev on 500px

Sleep huddle by Martin Stantchev on 500px

Photograph cat pillow-dog blanket by Szilvia Pap-Kutasi on 500px

cat pillow-dog blanket by Szilvia Pap-Kutasi on 500px

Photograph Early morning cuddles ! by Dean Mason on 500px

Early morning cuddles ! by Dean Mason on 500px

Photograph Cuddle Time by Ed Janwattana on 500px

Cuddle Time by Ed Janwattana on 500px

Photograph House of Furballs by Alex Greenshpun on 500px

House of Furballs by Alex Greenshpun on 500px

Photograph Otter Cubs snuggling up! (lutra lutra) by Seb Loram on 500px

Otter Cubs snuggling up! (lutra lutra) by Seb Loram on 500px

Photograph Pure love by Iñaki Larrea on 500px

Pure love by Iñaki Larrea on 500px

Photograph at Least Nice and Comfortable by anton-bloch on 500px

at Least Nice and Comfortable by anton-bloch on 500px

Photograph Fox Cuddles. by Jon_Wedge on 500px

Fox Cuddles. by Jon_Wedge on 500px

Photograph Wildscape by Marina Cano on 500px

Wildscape by Marina Cano on 500px

Photograph Prairie dogs' love by Jan Pelcman on 500px

Prairie dogs' love by Jan Pelcman on 500px

Photograph Lion Cuddles by Will Burrard-Lucas on 500px

Lion Cuddles by Will Burrard-Lucas on 500px

Photograph Dove Love by Jon Rista on 500px

Dove Love by Jon Rista on 500px

Photograph Siesta by Sergey Ivanov on 500px

Siesta by Sergey Ivanov on 500px

Photograph Cat's privacy by Valentina Meier on 500px

Cat's privacy by Valentina Meier on 500px

Photograph Loving Lemurs by Ashley Vincent on 500px

Loving Lemurs by Ashley Vincent on 500px

Photograph Huskies by Mikael Valot on 500px

Huskies by Mikael Valot on 500px

Photograph Tender Loving Care by Brendon Cremer on 500px

Tender Loving Care by Brendon Cremer on 500px

Photograph Mother-child bond by Manuela Kulpa on 500px

Mother-child bond by Manuela Kulpa on 500px

Photograph Cuddling in the snow by Menno Schaefer on 500px

Cuddling in the snow by Menno Schaefer on 500px

Photograph Sister Love by Alicja Zmyslowska on 500px

Sister Love by Alicja Zmyslowska on 500px

Photograph Snuggle up? by Shuichi Kimura on 500px

Snuggle up? by Shuichi Kimura on 500px

Photograph Family by Jamie Lawson on 500px

Family by Jamie Lawson on 500px

Photograph Cuddle up! by Manuel Guttmann on 500px

Cuddle up! by Manuel Guttmann on 500px

Photograph Peek-A-Boo by Michael Libbe on 500px

Peek-A-Boo by Michael Libbe on 500px

Photograph Spotted Owlettes: The Cuddlers by Camera Speaks by Sunny Oberoi on 500px

Spotted Owlettes: The Cuddlers by Camera Speaks by Sunny Oberoi on 500px

Photograph Give me a Hug by hugh dornan on 500px

Give me a Hug by hugh dornan on 500px

Photograph Friends by Alicja Zmyslowska on 500px

Friends by Alicja Zmyslowska on 500px

To see even more of the cuddliest photos on 500px, click here. Or, if you’re looking for something more mind-boggling and celestial in nature, check out our collection of 30 Amazing Photos of the April 4th Blood Moon — you won’t regret it!