Happy 2020! Under the modern Gregorian calendar as well as the Julian calendar, January 1 is regarded as the start of the New Year for most cultures around the world. The New Year is considered to be a time to leave the previous year behind and start fresh.

Last year was an incredibly exciting year for photography at 500px. We saw our community grow and embrace new styles of photography and support new talent.

The start of a New Year is usually celebrated on December 31, with different traditions around the world. From fireworks to gathering with friends and dancing into the night, we loved curating this list of beautiful photos of New Year celebrations.

Take a break from your New Year’s resolutions and check out the photos below to see how the global 500px Community rang in the New Year around the world.

Group of friends celebrating with sparklers at night by Carina König on 500px.com

2020 by Anastasia Mazureva on 500px.com

Año nuevo (2020) sobre paseo de la reforma en la Ciudad de México by Fluorescent Space Foto on 500px.com

Curaçao Carnival 2018 by Lionel Spratt on 500px.com

Fireworks by Josef Malinka on 500px.com

Luces navideñas by Nuno Janeiro on 500px.com

Pyrotechnic fireworks by Petr on 500px.com

Untitled by Devyani Raval on 500px.com

Hipster friends celebrating New Years Eve together, dancing. by Jozef Polc on 500px.com

We Saw Sparks by Rohan Mahanta on 500px.com

Rhein in Flammen / St. Goar by Stephan Lashon on 500px.com

New Year's Mirror by Alex Neagoe on 500px.com

New Year's Eve by Olaf Dziallas on 500px.com

Dubai by Olaf Dziallas on 500px.com

Fireworks 2015 New Year by Jaideep Abraham on 500px.com

New Years Sparklers by Joseph Potchen on 500px.com

Kathakali by My Frames on 500px.com

Happy New Year from Seattle! by Navid Baraty on 500px.com

San Francisco New Years Fireworks - Happy New Year 2012 by Darvin Atkeson on 500px.com

Safe New Years by Ivan Wong on 500px.com

New years eve sydney 2013/2014 by KAphotography on 500px.com

May The Road Rise With You by Ad Sivewright on 500px.com

New Years Eve #2 by Elizabeth Wilson-Stephens on 500px.com

From Russia to Mexico and India to Curacao, these images from around the world get us excited for the year ahead. Did you get to capture shots of the New Year? Comment below and tell us about where you captured them and how you did it.

Not on 500px yet? Sign up here to explore more impactful photography.