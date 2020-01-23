Happy 2020! Under the modern Gregorian calendar as well as the Julian calendar, January 1 is regarded as the start of the New Year for most cultures around the world. The New Year is considered to be a time to leave the previous year behind and start fresh.

Last year was an incredibly exciting year for photography at 500px. We saw our community grow and embrace new styles of photography and support new talent.

The start of a New Year is usually celebrated on December 31, with different traditions around the world. From fireworks to gathering with friends and dancing into the night, we loved curating this list of beautiful photos of New Year celebrations.

Take a break from your New Year’s resolutions and check out the photos below to see how the global 500px Community rang in the New Year around the world.

From Russia to Mexico and India to Curacao, these images from around the world get us excited for the year ahead. Did you get to capture shots of the New Year? Comment below and tell us about where you captured them and how you did it.

