Need a little midweek diversion? We rounded up the most adorable and photogenic red pandas you can waste your time with. Actually, we can learn a thing or two about unwinding from these furry creatures. As you can see below, most of their day is devoted to sleeping, food trippin’ on bamboo, napping, climbing trees, being lazy, playing—did we already say, sleeping? How they manage to look cute while slacking off is kind of ridiculous, but that’s what we  love about these cat-sized, baby-bear-faced critters.

Scroll down! (And you’re welcome.)

Photograph red panda by Leon Wei on 500px
Photograph S i e s t a by Holger Ströder on 500px
Photograph Lunchtime with Panda! by Sue Demetriou on 500px
Photograph Eat and eat by Edwin Leung on 500px
Photograph Curious Red Panda Baby by Josef Gelernter on 500px
Photograph Red Panda by Michaela Smidova on 500px
Photograph Playing red panda cubs by Frank Rønsholt on 500px

Photograph Ailurus fulgens by david pasmalin on 500px
Photograph "Ah, Relaxing!" by Christian Gross on 500px
Photograph The Look by ?emsi Toprak on 500px
Photograph Lookout by Alida Jorissen on 500px
Photograph Ailurus fulgens by Miha Mozer on 500px
Photograph Summer Red Panda by Gary Brookshaw on 500px
Photograph Keep smiling by Manuela Kulpa on 500px
Photograph Yum by Janet on 500px
Photograph Mmmhhh, tasty chicken by Mathias Schneider on 500px
Photograph Winter Red Panda by Gary Brookshaw on 500px
Photograph Red Panda by David Benard on 500px
Photograph snowy paws by Markus Werlich on 500px
Photograph I'm the cutest red panda in the world... by Dalia Bseiso on 500px
Photograph Yawning Red Panda by Swee Meng Seow on 500px
Photograph Red Pandas Snow Fun by Josef Gelernter on 500px

Photograph Anticipation by Wolfgang Kritzinger on 500px
Photograph Nom nom nom! by Seb Photos on 500px
Photograph the last bamboo leave by Klaus Wiese on 500px
Photograph resting by Rick Stufflebean on 500px
Photograph Red panda (Ailurus fulgens) by Dani Turnšek on 500px
Photograph S i e s t a II by Holger Ströder on 500px
Photograph Red Panda by Thomas Kennedy on 500px
Photograph Red Panda Snow Apple by Josef Gelernter on 500px

Photograph Red Panda 1 by Andrea Ripamonti on 500px
Photograph Red panda by MRN LVR on 500px
Photograph Red panda by SylvieS on 500px
Photograph Yummy Bear by Sim Kim Seong on 500px

Photograph Red Panda by Thomas Müller on 500px
Photograph Napping on the Job by David Preston on 500px
Photograph And on the menu today...shoot, I've had this before by Mike Smith on 500px
Photograph Red panda by Sébastien Davoust on 500px
Photograph Cuteness Overload 1 by K. Daeve on 500px
Photograph Red Panda by Sim Kim Seong on 500px
On a serious note, here is  one alarming fact to keep in mind: Only fewer than 10,000 adult red pandas remain today. They are a threatened species because of habitat loss. You can learn more about them and how you can help here.