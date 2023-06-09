The 500px Prime Creator program recognizes photographers who excel in Licensing and Commercial Photography. Our Prime Creators will serve as ambassadors of the 500px Licensing Collection, showcasing their exceptional talent and representing the best of the best.

Meet our newest 500px Prime Creator and learn more about how Licensing is creating a more inclusive world through visual storytelling.

Ashvini Sihra is an Indian photographer currently based in Rajasthan. Ashvini is primarily a portrait photographer whose inspiration is derived from her culture, travels, and the people she meets. Her approach to photography effortlessly captures daily life and celebrates the genuine experiences we sometimes forget to stop and appreciate. The 500px team is highlighting five favorites from Ashvini’s Licensing Portfolio and why we love them.

First up we choose the photo above for its unique use of color. Just one scroll through Ashvini’s Profile and you will notice the abundance of color that flows throughout her work.

In commercial photography, color is a great way to communicate emotions and capture audiences. Research around color theory in commercial advertising has found that colors have the power to influence viewers, and different colors are often subconsciously tied to specific feelings or emotions. However, what makes Ashvini’s work stand out is her ability to break away from preconceived color guidelines and “tried and true” theories. Instead, Ashvini relies more on instinct and aesthetically what looks good to her, what she has to work with in the moment, and most importantly what inspires her. This brings a creative spontaneity to her work that results in images that feel both natural and relatable. We love the mix of colors and hues that she captures and the authentic sense of place they embody.

Next, we choose two of Ashvini’s photos that capture the beautiful rituals and traditions in India. These two photos are full of life and vibrancy, presenting real emotion to the viewer in such a genuine way.

“I think one thing that my audience can take away from me and my work is that there is no shame in being authentic and, more importantly, being yourself. I want people to admire the things that have shaped them as the human that they are now,” Ashvini shared.

Ashvini’s photographic approach evokes a genuine and authentic quality that inspires her audience to embrace themselves, their culture, and their histories. It is one reason among many as to why we love Ashvini’s work and why she is a 500px Prime Creator.

This is one of Ashvini’s most successful Licensing photos—selling a total of seven times in 2022. Highlighting a daily chore, in a creative and colorful way, this image is a great representation of relatable content that we love to see within the 500px Licensing Collection.

Documenting your daily life and experiences that you, and those around you, encounter makes for both visually diverse and inclusive Licensing content. Each person is unique and capturing content that is true to their life brings representation to a variety of individuals, families, communities, and lifestyles

Another best seller in Ashvini’s Portfolio, this photo is sweet and genuine. It allows the viewer to appreciate the shared, playful moment between the couple. Also bringing representation to the LGBTQ+ community, a historically underrepresented and marginalized group, we love how Ashvini is able to capture a moment that is inclusive and yet feels very relatable. We all know the feeling of young love—the joy and excitement of sharing a moment with a significant other—and this photo effortlessly broadcasts these feelings to the viewer.

Read our full interview with Ashvini here.

Keep up with more work by Ashvini Sihra:

500px

Facebook

Instagram

Join our 500px Licensing Discord server here.