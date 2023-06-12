Accurate and inclusive representation within commercial advertising has helped usher in a new era of advertising standards. Today, consumers demand more from the brands and companies they support. A 2018 report released by Getty Images found that 63% of consumers buy from brands that represent people like themselves, and 71% of consumers say it’s important they buy from brands that celebrate diversity.

During this Pride month, the 500px team is asking our photographer and contributor communities to reflect on the importance of diversity and inclusion. Every content creator and visual artist has the potential to create lasting change through their practice. It starts by intentionally and thoughtfully educating themselves on the importance of diversity, and including that into their practice.

The 500px team has put together an informative webinar on the importance of LGBTQ+ representation within Licensing. In this webinar the 500px team and guest panelist Kyle Khulman cover various aspects of creating authentic and genuine content for LGBTQ+ representation.

We cover topics such as:

Avoiding harmful stereotypes

Dos and don’ts of LGBTQ+ content

Shot lists of in demand content to improve the scalability of your Portfolio

How to accurately and effectively title and keyword your images

How to approach the LGBTQ+ community and ask for model information

Tips on selecting a safe and comfortable environment for your photoshoot

Plus, you will gain valuable insights from 500px Contributor Kyle Khulman on his experiences as both a model and photographer within the LGBTQAI+ community.

