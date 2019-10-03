Puppies sleeping, puppies playing, puppies cuddling, and puppies just being puppies—THIS is what the month of love is all about. In her Gallery “Puppy Love,” 500px Content Editor Heather Balmain is clearly trying to make our heads explode. We support this endeavor 1,000%

Forget your Valentine (or lack thereof) for a minute, and cuddle up with 21+ of the most adorable puppy photos ever shared on 500px:

Want more Puppy Love? Check out Heather’s full gallery by clicking here . And don’t forget to share your favorite puppy photos in the comments down below!

You Might Also Like These Articles: