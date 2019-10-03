Puppies sleeping, puppies playing, puppies cuddling, and puppies just being puppies—THIS is what the month of love is all about. In her Gallery “Puppy Love,” 500px Content Editor Heather Balmain is clearly trying to make our heads explode. We support this endeavor 1,000%

Forget your Valentine (or lack thereof) for a minute, and cuddle up with 21+ of the most adorable puppy photos ever shared on 500px:

Catflap ? by David Leather on 500px.com

Ziggy 11 wks old asleep by Greig Reid on 500px.com

English bulldog puppy by Borislav Stefanov on 500px.com

Saskia in Daffodils by Alexandra Robins on 500px.com

LOU by Bobby Gnatzig on 500px.com

Happiness by Iza ?yso? on 500px.com

French Bulldog Resting by Joey D on 500px.com

Merlin by Irene Mei on 500px.com

Willow by Trudy Gardner on 500px.com

First steps by Iza ?yso? on 500px.com

Love Nibble by Brian Hochmuth on 500px.com

It

Pug Face by Jamie Lawson on 500px.com

White puppy by Tatyana Zavyalova on 500px.com

learning to fly by António Leão de Sousa on 500px.com

I love my bro by Robert Bulten on 500px.com

puppy by Tomoaki Yoshimi on 500px.com

Jacquard by Kirill Sokolov on 500px.com

Cute Monster by Alicja Zmys?owska on 500px.com

Unruly puppy. by Sergey Filonenko on 500px.com

best friends by Aleksandra Kielreuter on 500px.com

Want more Puppy Love? Check out Heather’s full gallery by clicking here. And don’t forget to share your favorite puppy photos in the comments down below!

You Might Also Like These Articles: