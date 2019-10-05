We’re excited to share some major enhancements and changes to our stock photography marketplace with you—changes that will maximize your potential earnings by positioning your content at the right price and with the right distribution.

Starting July 1st, 2018, we’re offering our community an exclusive opportunity to work with our newest global distribution partner, Getty Images.

How does this benefit you?

The greatest benefit for contributors will be the increase in people/buyers looking at your photos. Getty Images is the largest photography marketplace in the world, as well as a leading distributor of award-winning imagery. Serving approximately 1M customers in almost every country in the world, Getty Images is the go-to choice for professionals to discover and purchase creative content.

Post-partnership, most of our photographers will have access to:

Larger audience and increased reach

Improved exposure, through sophisticated AI-powered keywording and belonging to the 500px collection

Opportunity to increase earnings

Upcoming features to further increase your photo sales (to be released this year)

What does this mean for 500px Marketplace?

As a result of this change, we are closing 500px Marketplace on June 30, 2018. If you’re a contributing photographer who has not opted out of distribution, your images may be selected for inclusion on Getty Images, as well as on our long-term distribution partner, Visual China Group (VCG), which acquired 500px back in February and markets photos in China.

The terms of the existing Contributor Agreement and your royalty rate remain unchanged, as does the process for submitting your images for licensing via 500px: use your Photo Manager to upload images, choose representation rights (exclusive vs. non-exclusive), and add appropriate keywords and releases before saving changes.

Going forward

We’re excited to work with leading organizations like Getty Images and VCG, who, like us, are committed to excellence in the premium photography market. We believe this partnership will help you reach a wider audience, increase your revenue, and build even greater awareness and demand for your photos worldwide.

If you have any questions, please review our FAQ on the changes planned for 500px Marketplace and distribution, or email press@500px.com.

Photo: Cao Anh Tuan / 500px