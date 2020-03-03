UPDATE: This collection now includes Dorne, Tower of Joy, and Mereen! Help us update this post. Found a photo of a filming location from this new season of Game of Thrones? Comment below with the 500px link!

Big Game of Thrones fan? You’ve come to the right place! Journey to the spectacular real-life filming locations of this epic fantasy series. The fictional worlds of Westeros and Essos span many continents in real life across the globe—from mystical Northern Ireland to sultry Croatia. The best part? You can actually visit them yourself! Scroll down below for a peek, relive some awesome scenes in the video clips, and unleash your burning wanderlust.

Winterfell

Doune Castle in Scotland

Photograph Doune Castle by Buster Brown on 500px

Doune Castle by Buster Brown on 500px

Castle Ward in Northern Ireland

Photograph Castle Ward, Ireland by Maaike Annegarn on 500px

Castle Ward, Ireland by Maaike Annegarn on 500px



Photograph Castle Ward by Jase Wickham on 500px

Castle Ward by Jase Wickham on 500px

Tollymore Forest in Northern Ireland

Photograph Tollymore Evening by Stephen Emerson on 500px

Tollymore Evening by Stephen Emerson on 500px

This is where the Starks first meet the direwolves as puppies.

Audley’s Castle and Woods in Northern Ireland

Winter is Coming by Greg Swail on 500px.com

This where the Stark’s military encampment scenes were shot. See video.

Tower of Joy

Castillo de Zafra in Guadalajara, Mexico

The flashback, featuring the mysterious place that holds the key to unlocking the biggest mysteries of the show and its main characters, was filmed right here.

The impregnable tower. by Fernando Juberías on 500px.com

juego de tronos by victoria Lozano on 500px.com

Kingsroad

The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney, Northern Ireland

Photograph ? dark hedges by Andy Lee on 500px

? dark hedges by Andy Lee on 500px

The Kingsroad, described in the series as the longest highway in the Seven Kingdoms, is actually the iconic Dark Hedges in Ireland. You might recall this scene where Arya Stark and Gendry set out north for The Wall:

Photograph The Dark Hedges | Northern Ireland by James Pion on 500px

The Dark Hedges | Northern Ireland by James Pion on 500px

King’s Landing

Dubrovnik in Croatia

Photograph D U B R O V N I K by Emir Terovic on 500px

D U B R O V N I K by Emir Terovic on 500px



All the scenes in King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms in the series, were shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Photograph ...king's landing panorama... by roblfc1892 roberto pavic on 500px

…king's landing panorama… by roblfc1892 roberto pavic on 500px



Iron Islands

Ballintoy Harbour in Northern Ireland

Ballintoy Harbour by John Taggart on 500px.com


The scenes with Theon, Asha, Euron, and House Greyjoy in the Iron Islands were filmed in Ballintoy Harbour, Ireland. See video.

Dorne

Seville in Spain

Garden of Royal Palace Seville by Fernando López on 500px.com


The scenes with House Martell and the Sandsnakes in Dorne were shot in Seville in an actual palace.

The Eyrie in the Vale of Arryn

Meteora in Greece

Meteora by Olga Sh on 500px.com

The Eyrie, ruled by House Arryn in the series, was filmed in Meteora, Greece. On the TV series, a CGI of the stronghold was added to enhance the rock pinnacles of Meteora.


Sacred by Veselin Atanasov on 500px.com

So many great scenes were filmed here, including Tyrion Lannister’s imprisonment in the Sky Cells, plus Sansa Stark and Petyr Baelish’s lives hiding out as fugitives under Lysa Arryn’s reign.

The Wall and Land Beyond The Wall

Svínafellsjökull Glacier in Iceland

Photograph Glacial Spur by Michael Blanchette on 500px

Glacial Spur by Michael Blanchette on 500px


And now we’ve come to the most famous location in the series—The Wall where the Men of the Night’s Watch guard from wildlings and White Walkers. All the scenes of Jon Snow’s adventures in the Night’s Watch were filmed in Iceland.


Photograph World Of Ice by Rainer Mirau on 500px

World Of Ice by Rainer Mirau on 500px

Þingvellir National Park in Iceland

Photograph Þingvellir Nationalpark Skjaldbreiður by Stefan Reiß on 500px

Þingvellir Nationalpark Skjaldbreiður by Stefan Reiß on 500px



Photograph Thingvellir by Mark Mikkelsen on 500px

Thingvellir by Mark Mikkelsen on 500px


Lake Mývatn

Photograph Mývatn by Leo on 500px

Mývatn by Leo on 500px

Dragonstone (the scene where Melisandre burns the Seven Gods)

Downhill Beach in Northern Ireland

Photograph Mussenden Temple in sunlight by Oisin Patenall on 500px

Mussenden Temple in sunlight by Oisin Patenall on 500px



Dothraki Wedding in Essos

Azure Window in Malta

Photograph Azure Window, Island of Gozo, Malta by Rex Cen on 500px

Azure Window, Island of Gozo, Malta by Rex Cen on 500px

When we first meet Daenerys of the House Targaryen in the series, it is at her wedding to the Dothraki Khal Drogo. These wedding scenes were shot in Malta.

Slaver’s Bay (Mereen)

Essaouira in Morocco
Lastly, you might recall these spots as the place where all the epic scenes with Daenerys and her dragons take place. Dracarys!

Photograph Essaouira by Francesco Scaramella on 500px

Essaouira by Francesco Scaramella on 500px

Peñíscola in Spain
Some of Tyrion’s adventures in Meereen were shot in the Peñíscola castle and its grounds.

Papa luna by Retinas Photography on 500px.com

Can’t get enough of Game of Thrones? Learn how to create and shoot Game of Thrones-inspired portraits with these photo tutorials:
How To Take Game Of Thrones-Inspired Portraits
Recreate Game Of Thrones Season 4 Portraits