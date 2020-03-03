UPDATE: This collection now includes Dorne, Tower of Joy, and Mereen! Help us update this post. Found a photo of a filming location from this new season of Game of Thrones? Comment below with the 500px link!

Big Game of Thrones fan? You’ve come to the right place! Journey to the spectacular real-life filming locations of this epic fantasy series. The fictional worlds of Westeros and Essos span many continents in real life across the globe—from mystical Northern Ireland to sultry Croatia. The best part? You can actually visit them yourself! Scroll down below for a peek, relive some awesome scenes in the video clips, and unleash your burning wanderlust.



Winterfell

Doune Castle in Scotland

Castle Ward in Northern Ireland







Tollymore Forest in Northern Ireland

This is where the Starks first meet the direwolves as puppies.

Audley’s Castle and Woods in Northern Ireland

This where the Stark’s military encampment scenes were shot. See video.

Tower of Joy

Castillo de Zafra in Guadalajara, Mexico

The flashback, featuring the mysterious place that holds the key to unlocking the biggest mysteries of the show and its main characters, was filmed right here.

Kingsroad

The Dark Hedges in Ballymoney, Northern Ireland

The Kingsroad, described in the series as the longest highway in the Seven Kingdoms, is actually the iconic Dark Hedges in Ireland. You might recall this scene where Arya Stark and Gendry set out north for The Wall:

King’s Landing

Dubrovnik in Croatia







All the scenes in King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms in the series, were shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia.







Iron Islands

Ballintoy Harbour in Northern Ireland



The scenes with Theon, Asha, Euron, and House Greyjoy in the Iron Islands were filmed in Ballintoy Harbour, Ireland. See video.

Dorne

Seville in Spain



The scenes with House Martell and the Sandsnakes in Dorne were shot in Seville in an actual palace.





The Eyrie in the Vale of Arryn

Meteora in Greece

The Eyrie, ruled by House Arryn in the series, was filmed in Meteora, Greece. On the TV series, a CGI of the stronghold was added to enhance the rock pinnacles of Meteora.







So many great scenes were filmed here, including Tyrion Lannister’s imprisonment in the Sky Cells, plus Sansa Stark and Petyr Baelish’s lives hiding out as fugitives under Lysa Arryn’s reign.





The Wall and Land Beyond The Wall

Svínafellsjökull Glacier in Iceland



And now we’ve come to the most famous location in the series—The Wall where the Men of the Night’s Watch guard from wildlings and White Walkers. All the scenes of Jon Snow’s adventures in the Night’s Watch were filmed in Iceland.







Þingvellir National Park in Iceland









Lake Mývatn

Dragonstone (the scene where Melisandre burns the Seven Gods)

Downhill Beach in Northern Ireland







Dothraki Wedding in Essos

Azure Window in Malta

When we first meet Daenerys of the House Targaryen in the series, it is at her wedding to the Dothraki Khal Drogo. These wedding scenes were shot in Malta.

Slaver’s Bay (Mereen)

Essaouira in Morocco

Lastly, you might recall these spots as the place where all the epic scenes with Daenerys and her dragons take place. Dracarys!



Peñíscola in Spain

Some of Tyrion’s adventures in Meereen were shot in the Peñíscola castle and its grounds.

Can’t get enough of Game of Thrones? Learn how to create and shoot Game of Thrones-inspired portraits with these photo tutorials:

How To Take Game Of Thrones-Inspired Portraits

Recreate Game Of Thrones Season 4 Portraits