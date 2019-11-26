In the Star Wars saga, Imperial Stormtroopers may not be the smartest tools in the shed, but, man, can these long-legged soldiers really let loose! From dance parties to drag-racing — scroll down to see what Stormtroopers and Clone troopers really do when their boss Darth Vader isn’t looking!
Stormtroopers Binge-watching on Netflix
Stormtroopers Auditioning for Cake Boss
Stormtroopers Going for a midnight swim
Stormtroopers Killing it on the dancefloor
Stormtroopers Egging houses on a school night
Stormtroopers Being all-around doting dads
Stormtroopers Taking selfies like a pro
Stormtroopers Surfing vintage porn
Stormtroopers Celebrating Cinco De Mayo. Every. Single. Day
Stormtroopers Going on epic hikes in Endor
Stormtroopers Riding dirty
…and showing off
Going to the dog park
Stormtroopers Field tripping to the moon
Sound tripping to the Darkside of the Moon
Facetiming with the boss
Stormtroopers Lounging on top of a pile of cheese
Comic-Con photo ops with the fangirls
Getting pampered at the spa
Picking out flowers…just for you
Stormtroopers Making out like there’s no tomorrow
Stormtroopers Rooftopping like whoa
Solving crimes at CSI: Death Star
Having the raddest dance offs
Stormtroopers Pulling pranks on each other
Being a Skatetrooper
Recruiting the younglings of tomorrow
Having cocktails by the pool
Tightrope-walking across Cloud City (We double dare you, Lando!)
Visiting the zoo
Rolling with the punches like champs
Going on field trips to icy Hoth
DIY-ing a cool hack
Office spring cleaning
Doing random acts of kindness
Just rocking out with the guys
Drag racing with super-charged warp drives
Learning how to use the Force…and failing
Seducing the ladies
Going on neat dates
Doing graffiti on the Death Star
Trying out coffee art
Omnomnomnom…
On the Death Star, May the 4th is actually Bring Your Kids To Work Day
