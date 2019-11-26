In the Star Wars saga, Imperial Stormtroopers may not be the smartest tools in the shed, but, man, can these long-legged soldiers really let loose! From dance parties to drag-racing — scroll down to see what Stormtroopers and Clone troopers really do when their boss Darth Vader isn’t looking!

Stormtroopers Binge-watching on Netflix

Photograph Movie Night at the Death Star by Julia Vazquez on 500px

Movie Night at the Death Star by Julia Vazquez on 500px

Stormtroopers Auditioning for Cake Boss

Photograph Cake for Vader by Darryll Jones on 500px

Cake for Vader by Darryll Jones on 500px

Stormtroopers Going for a midnight swim

Photograph Splashtrooper by Lamirgue Guillaume on 500px

Splashtrooper by Lamirgue Guillaume on 500px

Stormtroopers Killing it on the dancefloor

Photograph And, we danced.... by rbk Fotos on 500px
And, we danced…. by rbk Fotos on 500px

Photograph Like a dancer by rbk Fotos on 500px
Like a dancer by rbk Fotos on 500px

Stormtroopers Egging houses on a school night

Photograph Thanks ! by rbk Fotos on 500px
Thanks ! by rbk Fotos on 500px

Stormtroopers Being all-around doting dads

Photograph Father and Son by Christian Cantrell on 500px
Father and Son by Christian Cantrell on 500px

Photograph Quality Time by Budi Ruslie on 500px
Quality Time by Budi Ruslie on 500px

Stormtroopers Taking selfies like a pro

Stormtroopers - Photograph Cheese, give me your best smile ! by rbk Fotos on 500px
Cheese, give me your best smile ! by rbk Fotos on 500px

Stormtroopers Surfing vintage porn

Stormtroopers - Photograph Mon idole by rbk Fotos on 500px
Mon idole by rbk Fotos on 500px

Stormtroopers Celebrating Cinco De Mayo. Every. Single. Day

Stormtroopers - Photograph Pinata by rbk Fotos on 500px
Pinata by rbk Fotos on 500px

Stormtroopers Going on epic hikes in Endor

SStormtroopers - Photograph End of day by Zahir Batin on 500px
End of day by Zahir Batin on 500px

Stormtroopers Riding dirty

Stormtroopers -Photograph Big Air by yohanes sanjaya on 500px
Big Air by yohanes sanjaya on 500px

…and showing off

Stormtroopers - Photograph Supertrooper SeatGrab by yohanes sanjaya on 500px
Supertrooper SeatGrab by yohanes sanjaya on 500px

Going to the dog park

Stormtroopers - Photograph Let's Find A New Home by yohanes sanjaya on 500px
Let’s Find A New Home by yohanes sanjaya on 500px

Stormtroopers Field tripping to the moon

Stormtroopers - Photograph 201/365 | One Small Step by David Eger on 500px
201/365 | One Small Step by David Eger on 500px

Sound tripping to the Darkside of the Moon

Stormtroopers - Photograph TheListener by Darryll Jones on 500px

TheListener by Darryll Jones on 500px

Facetiming with the boss

Stormtroopers - Photograph Father is Calling by Julia Vazquez on 500px
Father is Calling by Julia Vazquez on 500px

Stormtroopers Lounging on top of a pile of cheese

Stormtroopers - Photograph Parmesan by Darryll Jones on 500px

Parmesan by Darryll Jones on 500px

Comic-Con photo ops with the fangirls

Stormtroopers -Photograph Say Moustache! by Julia Vazquez on 500px

Say Moustache! by Julia Vazquez on 500px

Getting pampered at the spa

Stormtroopers -Photograph Pampering Time by yohanes sanjaya on 500px
Pampering Time by yohanes sanjaya on 500px

Picking out flowers…just for you

Stormtroopers -Photograph Happy Birthday! by Dima Shapira on 500px

Happy Birthday! by Dima Shapira on 500px

Stormtroopers -Photograph ericflowers by Darryll Jones on 500px

ericflowers by Darryll Jones on 500px

Stormtroopers Making out like there’s no tomorrow

Stormtroopers - Photograph Love is in the Air... by Julia Vazquez on 500px
Love is in the Air… by Julia Vazquez on 500px

Stormtroopers Rooftopping like whoa

Stormtroopers - Photograph 272/365 | Troopers atop a Skyscraper by David Eger on 500px
272/365 | Troopers atop a Skyscraper by David Eger on 500px

Solving crimes at CSI: Death Star

Stormtroopers - Photograph CSI: Death Star by Julia Vazquez on 500px

CSI: Death Star by Julia Vazquez on 500px

Having the raddest dance offs

Stormtroopers - Photograph Hip by rbk Fotos on 500px
Hip by rbk Fotos on 500px

Stormtroopers - Photograph The dancers by rbk Fotos on 500px
The dancers by rbk Fotos on 500px

Stormtroopers Pulling pranks on each other

Photograph Caution Wet Floor by Julia Vazquez on 500px
Caution Wet Floor by Julia Vazquez on 500px

Being a Skatetrooper

Stormtroopers - Photograph Skatetrooper by clement127 on 500px
Skatetrooper by clement127 on 500px

Recruiting the younglings of tomorrow

Stormtroopers - Photograph The Empire Needs You. Enlist Today! by Julia Vazquez on 500px
The Empire Needs You. Enlist Today! by Julia Vazquez on 500px

Stormtroopers - Photograph security-trooper by black angel on 500px

security-trooper by black angel on 500px

Having cocktails by the pool

Stormtroopers -Photograph Relax by Mathias Villacís on 500px

Relax by Mathias Villacís on 500px

Tightrope-walking across Cloud City (We double dare you, Lando!)

Stormtroopers - Photograph Walk Of Faith (part 2) by yohanes sanjaya on 500px
Walk Of Faith (part 2) by yohanes sanjaya on 500px

Stormtroopers - Photograph Walk Of Faith by yohanes sanjaya on 500px
Walk Of Faith by yohanes sanjaya on 500px

Visiting the zoo

Photograph Little Farm by Zahir Batin on 500px
Little Farm by Zahir Batin on 500px

Rolling with the punches like champs

Stormtroopers - Photograph 145/365 | Trooper vs. Trooper by David Eger on 500px
145/365 | Trooper vs. Trooper by David Eger on 500px

Going on field trips to icy Hoth

Stormtroopers - Photograph Snow Patrol by Jordan Butters on 500px
Snow Patrol by Jordan Butters on 500px

Photograph Snowy Night by Tinkle Bel on 500px

Snowy Night by Tinkle Bel on 500px

DIY-ing a cool hack

Stormtroopers - Photograph Homemade Tesla Coil by meigard on 500px
Homemade Tesla Coil by meigard on 500px

Office spring cleaning

Stormtroopers -Photograph Death Star Cleaning by KINO PARK on 500px
Death Star Cleaning by KINO PARK on 500px

Doing random acts of kindness

Photograph An act of kindness. by David C. on 500px
An act of kindness. by David C. on 500px

Stormtroopers - Photograph Help each other by Dima Shapira on 500px

Help each other by Dima Shapira on 500px

Just rocking out with the guys

Stormtroopers - Photograph Metallica Star Wars by Mathias Villacís on 500px
Metallica Star Wars by Mathias Villacís on 500px

Drag racing with super-charged warp drives

Stormtroopers -Photograph Snow Speeder racing by Al Power on 500px
Snow Speeder racing by Al Power on 500px

Stormtroopers - Photograph Endor Battle by Mathias Villacís on 500px
Endor Battle by Mathias Villacís on 500px

Learning how to use the Force…and failing

Photograph Sacred by Zahir Batin on 500px
Sacred by Zahir Batin on 500px

Seducing the ladies

Stormtroopers -Photograph American Toy Beauty by Julia Vazquez on 500px
American Toy Beauty by Julia Vazquez on 500px

Going on neat dates

Stormtroopers - Photograph scooter.trooper by yohanes sanjaya on 500px
scooter.trooper by yohanes sanjaya on 500px

Doing graffiti on the Death Star

Photograph Heavy Heart by Gregor Sands on 500px
Heavy Heart by Gregor Sands on 500px

Trying out coffee art

Stormtroopers - Photograph coffee by Darryll Jones on 500px

coffee by Darryll Jones on 500px

Omnomnomnom…

Stormtroopers - Photograph ericnoodle by Darryll Jones on 500px

ericnoodle by Darryll Jones on 500px

On the Death Star, May the 4th is actually Bring Your Kids To Work Day

Photograph Happy Family by Budi Ruslie on 500px

Happy Family by Budi Ruslie on 500px

Browse more stormtroopers.
Want to see more still life images of toys doing cool things? Click here.

You Might Also Like These Articles: