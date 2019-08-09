Self-portrait photography like all other types of photography has no limits. But with all creative freedom we can also feel unmotivated or paralyzed on where we start.

How do come up with creative self-portraits ideas every-time we start taking photos? How do we maintain our motivation?

One thing that works for the 500px community is always getting photography inspiration from other artist. This is why it’s important for creatives to stay within a great community as they master their craft. Inspiration will be sparked, and creative freedom will happen.

Step up your self portrait photography game with 50 fresh self portrait ideas for the times when you want to be on the other side of the lens.

Photograph Selfportrait with Eiffel by Sokolova on 500px

Photograph Dissection of it All by Diana Eastman on 500px

Photograph This is how a top chef cooks at 2AM. by Kam Khan on 500px

Photograph Self Portrait by Garrett Hauenstein on 500px

Photograph Self Sketch by Sébastien DEL GROSSO on 500px

Photograph mandarina. by Cristina Otero on 500px

Photograph The Artist by Steven Saillant on 500px

Photograph motorcycle selfie by Valentin Kouba on 500px

Photograph half by Greta Tuckute on 500px

Photograph Reading "1984" (George Orwell) by Pierre Beteille on 500px

Photograph my toystory by enzo farina on 500px

Photograph Now & Then by Betina La Plante on 500px

Photograph Self Portrait Silhouette by Rob Ellis on 500px

Photograph Inspired by Surrealism by Clodiana Prendi on 500px

Photograph Oh yeah, that's refreshing! by Argen Elezi on 500px

Photograph Self portrait by Agnieszka Miko?ajczyk on 500px

Photograph Pencil Vs Camera - 49 by Ben Heine on 500px

Photograph City Within by Shivani Sharma on 500px

Photograph Light Reading by Ryan Pendleton on 500px

Photograph 158/365 : Celebration by Amy Covington on 500px

Photograph Self-portrait by Achim Sieger on 500px

Photograph The Pursuit of Happiness by Shawn Van Daele on 500px

Photograph chirimoya. by Cristina Otero on 500px

Photograph Fighting myself. by Sean Valdez on 500px

Photograph Who Am I? by Laura Huntley on 500px

Photograph The Gravity of Fantasy by Donna Irene on 500px

Photograph The unknown by Sergio J. Padrón A. on 500px

Photograph The Gift by Régis Matthey on 500px

Photograph Swimming In Fire by Daniel Kuras on 500px

Photograph Feminism by Taylor Engelsman on 500px

Photograph Nam Photog Self Portrait by The Photo Fiend on 500px

Photograph The great art heist by Scott MacBride on 500px

Photograph Fitness Struggle by Joel Pares on 500px

Photograph 5 O'Clock Shadow by Scott Carr on 500px

Photograph The Origin Of The World by Libby Livermore on 500px

21 by Adi Dekel on 500px.com

Photograph Skateboarding Selfie by Rob Moses on 500px

Photograph Things Seen by Lotus Carroll on 500px

Photograph Me, myself and I by Krystian Olszanski on 500px

Photograph The Misty Mountains Cold by Lizzy Gadd on 500px

Photograph Helical by Ajay Parikh-Friese on 500px

Photograph Self Portrait by Russell Smith on 500px

Photograph self-portrait by Marjolaine Vuarnesson on 500px

Photograph Self-Portrait in Antelope Canyon by Sean Crane on 500px

Photograph Self portrait by Luis Funk on 500px

Photograph Burning Daylight by Polina Rabtseva on 500px

Photograph Portrait in the Forest by Jonathan Eger on 500px

Photograph selfie panning by karayelim on 500px

Photograph narcissus by Nicki Upstairs on 500px

Photograph Touch & catch the stars in the net by Paolo Lombardi on 500px

If you made it all the way here, enjoy this adorable bonus:

Photograph Self-Portrait by Vito Einfachder on 500px

