Red Bull Photography recently joined our community with a verified brand profile of their own. This partnership isn’t just about amazing photography — it’s also about amazing stories. Behind every shot on Red Bull Photography is a talented photographer, a wild story, and a few lessons learned. We’ll be telling those stories every week here on 500px ISO and the Red Bull Photography website.

When we think of action sports photographer‘s great sports photography, images filled with bright colors usually come to mind. Whether it’s a cyclist captured in the vivid kit of their sponsor, the deep blues of an ocean behind a big wave surfer, or the telltale speck of color against a mountain side that identifies a climber reaching for the top, we’re accustomed to seeing sports through photos bursting with colors. So viewing a collection of black and white sports photographs is striking for its obvious distinction from what our eyes are used to seeing, but it also feels as though the monochrome use heightens the sense of adventure captured in the images. Scroll down to see some of our favorite black and white thrills from the Red Bull Photography crew.

Stay tuned for another story from Red Bull Photography that will blow your mind next week!