Red Bull Photography recently joined our community with a verified brand profile of their own. This partnership isn’t just about amazing photography — it’s also about amazing stories. Behind every shot on Red Bull Photography is a talented photographer, a wild story, and a few lessons learned. We’ll be telling those stories every week here on 500px ISO and the Red Bull Photography website.

When we think of action sports photographer‘s great sports photography, images filled with bright colors usually come to mind. Whether it’s a cyclist captured in the vivid kit of their sponsor, the deep blues of an ocean behind a big wave surfer, or the telltale speck of color against a mountain side that identifies a climber reaching for the top, we’re accustomed to seeing sports through photos bursting with colors. So viewing a collection of black and white sports photographs is striking for its obvious distinction from what our eyes are used to seeing, but it also feels as though the monochrome use heightens the sense of adventure captured in the images. Scroll down to see some of our favorite black and white thrills from the Red Bull Photography crew.

Orlando Duque Jumps Off Cliff During Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Krabi, Thailand. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Marcos Patronelli performing in Las Flores, Argentina. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Levi LaVallee at Winter X Games 18 in Aspen, Colorado, USA. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Andy Farrington filming The Unrideables: Alaska Range in the Tordrillo Mountains, United States... by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Nikolas Plytas performing on Aliartos River in Greece. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Antonio Meo riding in Le Touquet, France. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Nate Lacoste doing a skateboard trick at Red Bull's Last Resort in Halifax, Canada. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Marie France Roy diving at Vancouver Island. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Aaron Chase entering Sterling Mine in Ogdensburg, New Jersey, USA. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Sarah Hendrickson ski jumping in Lillehammer, Norway. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Topi Heikkinen racing at Barcelona Circuit, Spain. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Tyler Fernengel doing a tobogan footplant on his bike in Detroit, United States of America. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Oscar Wester practices during Winter X Games 19 on Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado, USA. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Ryan Dungey Competes At The AMA Supercross Series in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Mikey Mendoza performs backside smith grind in Newcastle, Australia. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Martin Soderstrom competing at Crankworx in Rotorua, New Zealand. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Ryan Sheckler in Sydney, NSW, Australia. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Bjorn Lillesoe skateboarding in Copenhagen, Denmark. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Participants at Red Bull Ride Out of Hell in Puyehue, Chile. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Thomas Genon Competes During the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Kostas Trigonis and Sofia Bekatorou performing in Athens, Greece. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Pedro Barros performing at Red Bull Skate Generation in Florianopolis, Brazil. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Team Pepper competing in Red Bull Defiance in Wanaka, New Zealand. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Carissa Moore surfing in Costa Rica. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Levi Siver windsurfing at the Red Bull Lake Chargers competition in Minneapolis, Minnesota,... by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Michal Marosi Performs in Predmerice nad Jizerou, the Czech Republic by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Matthias Dandois by Red Bull Photography on 500px

Tim Kevin Ravnjak Snowboarding in Laax, Switzerland. by Red Bull Photography on 500px

