Looking for new photographers to follow on 500px? Great! We’ve got a set of Top 10 lists in the works that’ll help you do just that. We’ll work our way through the major categories of photography — from wildlife, to landscapes, to street photography, to portraiture, and beyond — listing out 10 of our favorite 500px photographers in each genre.

The lists are by no means exhaustive, of course (there are many more than 10 incredible photographers on 500px for each of these genres), so don’t hesitate to drop names and links we forgot in the comments!

We started our tour of must-follow photographers on 500px in the world of wildlife. From there, we make the jump to action/sports/adventure/extreme who, if you can’t tell already, can’t truly be categorized.

All we know is that these 10 photographers make our hearts race and adrenaline spike, feeding that wanderlust beast inside that won’t be satisfied till we’ve jumped off, dived in, and explored every beautiful recess on Earth. Consider yourself warned.

1. Chris Burkard

Photograph Alberta Dive by Chris Burkard on 500px

Chris Burkard is a perfect way to start this list of undefinable photographers. Arguably the most undefinable of them all, he’s photographed everything from Kayaking, to the Norther Lights, to Arctic Surfing.

Adventure bleeds from each of his images. If you were holding one of his prints it would get all over you. Self-taught and based in California, Chris has, “established himself as a known name in the surf and outdoor industries, accomplished a deep body of work, held staff and senior photographer positions and has been recognized continually for his distinct creative compositions.”

He has an expansive photo collection on 500px that will keep you scrolling for hours. Here are just 10 of our favorite photos:

Photograph Distant Shores by Chris Burkard on 500px

Photograph Morning in Alberta, Canada by Chris Burkard on 500px

Photograph o by Chris Burkard on 500px

Photograph Horseback Riders at Vestrahorn by Chris Burkard on 500px

Photograph Cold Alberta Nights by Chris Burkard on 500px

Photograph Sunset Air by Chris Burkard on 500px

Photograph Snow Surf by Chris Burkard on 500px

Photograph Alberta Kayaking by Chris Burkard on 500px

Photograph Bodysurfing Beauty by Chris Burkard on 500px

Photograph Catching Air by Chris Burkard on 500px

To see more of Chris’ work or follow along as he continues to explore remote areas and capture amazing images, follow him on 500px, visit his website, check out his Tumblr, or show him some love on Twitter and Facebook.

2. Kevin Winzeler

Photograph Snowboarding with Elena Hight by KevinWinzeler.com ~ sports, lifestyle on 500px

Incredibly multi-fasceted, Kevin Winzeler‘s 500px account includes everything from studio portraits of athletes in action, to heart-stopping on-location work.

Self-described as a “commercial photographer driven to INSPIRE ACTIVITY in a world that is far too sedentary,” Winzeler’s images do just that… and they do it for some really big names. His client list includes Adobe Systems, Columbia Sportswear, Skiing Magazine, and Skullcandy — just to name a few.

Kevin is based in Utah, but he travels all over the world capturing, “anything [that portrays] a sense of freedom, energy, movement, the outdoors and activity.” Here’s a gander at 10 of our favorite shots from his archives:

Photograph Hang Time - Free Running/ Parkour in Utah by KevinWinzeler.com ~ sports, lifestyle on 500px

Photograph Skiing the backcountry powder by KevinWinzeler.com ~ sports, lifestyle on 500px

Photograph Mountain Bike the Wasatch by KevinWinzeler.com ~ sports, lifestyle on 500px

Photograph Rock Climb - Indian Creek by KevinWinzeler.com ~ sports, lifestyle on 500px

Photograph Running at sunset on the Utah trails by KevinWinzeler.com ~ sports, lifestyle on 500px

Photograph Paddle! Paddle! by KevinWinzeler.com ~ sports, lifestyle on 500px

Photograph Backcountry Air - Skiing by KevinWinzeler.com ~ sports, lifestyle on 500px

Photograph Surf buddies by KevinWinzeler.com ~ sports, lifestyle on 500px

Photograph Descent on the Road Bike - Cycling in Utah by KevinWinzeler.com ~ sports, lifestyle on 500px

Photograph Powder Skiing by KevinWinzeler.com ~ sports, lifestyle on 500px

See more from Kevin by following him on 500px, visiting his website, or checking out his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

3. Kirill Umrikhin

Photograph Undewater surfing by Kirill Umrikhin on 500px

Kirill Umrikhin is another of those photographers whose client list will make an adventure/sport junkie’s eyes go wide. Quicksilver, Roxy, DC, Nike, Nissan, and Red Bull are all on the list.

Of course, you take one look at his work and you understand why. Kirill is just as comfortable shooting skateboarders from the ground as he is shooting surfers from the water or snowboarders from the air — he kind of does it all.

Not a man of many words in his own bios, he prefers to let his imagery do the talking. We’ll follow his lead:

Photograph Sunrise line by Kirill Umrikhin on 500px

Photograph Ollie gap by Kirill Umrikhin on 500px

Photograph backcountry snowboarding in Austria by Kirill Umrikhin on 500px

Photograph The line by Kirill Umrikhin on 500px

Photograph Sunglasses reflection by Kirill Umrikhin on 500px

Photograph lift to heaven by Kirill Umrikhin on 500px

Photograph Sunny snow day by Kirill Umrikhin on 500px

Photograph Kelly Slater by Kirill Umrikhin on 500px

Photograph jump in sunset by Kirill Umrikhin on 500px

Photograph The line by Kirill Umrikhin on 500px

To see more from this rock star photographer, be sure to follow him on 500px and then pay his website a visit for even pupil-dilating shots.

4. Dave Lehl

Photograph Light Trail #1 by Dave Lehl on 500px

Known best for his signature (and very mysterious… he won’t share this amazing secret technique) light-painting sports photos, Dave Lehl is certainly no “one-trick pony.” A quick browse through his 500px account or website will tell you that much at a glance.

An action/adventure/lifestyle photographer based out of beautiful Denver, Colorado, his sports photography career began as a way to make some money on his way to a glitzzy fashion photography career in NYC. He stopped off in Summit County, CO to make a few extra bucks… and never continued his trip.

From his bio:

He soon found out that although there were no big bucks, he had a better eye for capturing brats on boards than babes on beaches (plus snowboarding is damn fun!). He spent the next 7 years climbing the winter sports ladder, ultimately landing staff positions at Future Snowboarding Magazine, Rome Snowboards, and Sims Snowboards.

Here’s a taste of his portfolio, which has expanded to include a hell of a lot more than just snowboarding:

Photograph Michael Aish by Dave Lehl on 500px

Photograph Lightspeed by Dave Lehl on 500px

Photograph Light Trail #3 by Dave Lehl on 500px

Photograph William Rogers by Dave Lehl on 500px

Photograph Louie Vito, Chicago by Dave Lehl on 500px

Photograph Light Trail #2 by Dave Lehl on 500px

Photograph Rachel 3 by Dave Lehl on 500px

Photograph Road Rash by Dave Lehl on 500px

Photograph Bjorn Leines 1 by Dave Lehl on 500px

Photograph Spencer Semien by Dave Lehl on 500px

See even more of Dave’s amazing work by following him on 500px, or visiting his website and Tumblr.

5. Lucas Gilman

Photograph Garrapata by Lucas Gilman on 500px

Having grown up in the mountains of Western Colorado, Lucas Gilman‘s sense of adventure was never far away. Again, it behoves us to list a few of Lucas’ amazing clients and make the aspiring adventure/sports photographers salivate: Nat Geo, Sports Illustrated, ESPN Magazine, the New York Times, and Men’s Fitness among others… and those are just his editorial clients.

From his biography on 500px:

Traveling the world in search of untouched places and wild experiences, Lucas captures images ranging from kayaking in India, Brazil, Uganda and Costa Rica to backcountry skiing in Colorado, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Alaska, and South America.

Our personal favorites from his portfolio are the surfing and kayaking photos, but it’s hard not to fall in love with every one of his images. Take a look at our 10 favorites to see what we mean:

Photograph Hell Frozen Over by Lucas Gilman on 500px

Photograph Abiqua Falls by Lucas Gilman on 500px

Photograph Brazilian Barreling by Lucas Gilman on 500px

Photograph Sunrise at Blacktail Butte by Lucas Gilman on 500px

Photograph Black Water by Lucas Gilman on 500px

Photograph 66 Degrees North by Lucas Gilman on 500px

Photograph Fluid Dynamics by Lucas Gilman on 500px

Photograph Flight Time by Lucas Gilman on 500px

Photograph Kentucky Derby by Lucas Gilman on 500px

Photograph Lower Tomata Falls by Lucas Gilman on 500px

To see more from Lucas, click the Follow button on his 500px profile, visit his website, or check him out on Facebook and Twitter.

6. Christoph Oberschneider

Photograph Arlberg Powder Skiing Jump by Christoph Oberschneider on 500px

Mostly a snow-sports photographer, Christoph Oberschneider resides in Salzburg, Austria where he takes photos that’ll have you reaching for your skis or snowboard.

Not that his skill is limited to capturing people flying down a mountain with pieces of wood strapped to their feet — he also photographs mountain biking, landscapes, and the occasional puppy — but there’s something about his winter sports photography that just sets you spine to tingling with anticipation and more than a dash of vicarious fear.

Take a look at a few of our favorite shots… just don’t forget to breathe:

Photograph Black and White Powder by Christoph Oberschneider on 500px

Photograph Choose Your Line Wisely... by Christoph Oberschneider on 500px

Photograph Aggressive & Powerful Powder Skiing by Christoph Oberschneider on 500px

Photograph Walking Shadows by Christoph Oberschneider on 500px

Photograph No Pain, No Gain #2 by Christoph Oberschneider on 500px

Photograph Powder (Telemark) Skiing in Austria by Christoph Oberschneider on 500px

Photograph Sunset Biking by Christoph Oberschneider on 500px

Photograph Skiing. Untouched. by Christoph Oberschneider on 500px

Photograph In too deep. by Christoph Oberschneider on 500px

Photograph uphill. by Christoph Oberschneider on 500px

To see more from Oberschneider, check him out on 500px, license his images through 500px Prime, visit his website, and then follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

7. Jeff Dotson

Photograph Rage by Jeff Dotson on 500px

Let’s take a little break from all the snow action and paddle out into the surf with photographer Jeff Dotson. If Chris’ images make you want to reach for your skis, Jeff’s will definitely have you planning your next trip to the beach and signing up for surfing lessons.

Based out of Southern California, Jeff is an award-winning visual effects artist and director in addition to his skills as a photographer. As such, his images run the gamut between intense sports shots and incredible Photoshop creations.

For the purposes of this series, we’ll focus on the first of these, but you’ll want to take a look at his whole profile when you’re done scrolling through our favorites below:

Photograph kainos (film) by Sarah Lee on 500px

Photograph Golden Surf California by Jeff Dotson on 500px

Photograph Sundown by Jeff Dotson on 500px

Photograph Ignite by Jeff Dotson on 500px

Photograph Frozen by Jeff Dotson on 500px

Photograph Blur by Jeff Dotson on 500px

Photograph Sky Fall by Jeff Dotson on 500px

Photograph Gold by Jeff Dotson on 500px

Photograph Surfing during a cloudy day by Jeff Dotson on 500px

Photograph Scorch by Jeff Dotson on 500px

To explore the entire breadth of Jeff’s work, follow him on 500px, pay his website a visit, or drop him a 140-character line on Twitter.

8. Adam Kokot

Photograph Heartbeat by Adam Kokot on 500px

A pharmacist by education, Adam Kokot doesn’t exactly spend his days behind the counter at CVS. No, the award-winning photographer prefers to spend his time clinging to rock faces and trudging through the snow, camera in hand, amazing photos in memory card.

The Polish photographer traces his start in photography to 2007, when one of his images was published in Mountain Climbing Magazine, but he’s come a long way since then. He’s now a member of the Phottix Pro Team and his accolades include awards from Red Bull and National Geographic.

But enough talk… hold on tight, we’re going climbing:

Photograph husky by Adam Kokot on 500px

Photograph storm by Adam Kokot on 500px

Photograph Polish Jura by Adam Kokot on 500px

Photograph white by Adam Kokot on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Adam Kokot on 500px

Photograph falling by Adam Kokot on 500px

Photograph SNOWMOBILE by Adam Kokot on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Adam Kokot on 500px

Photograph Cogollos by Adam Kokot on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Adam Kokot on 500px

For more cliff-clinging photography, follow Adam on 500px, check out his website, or show him some love on Facebook and Tumblr.

9. James Rushforth

Photograph Climbing in the Val Duron by James Rushforth on 500px

A newcomer to 500px, James Rushforth barely has 2 months to his account… but that doesn’t make his work any less impressive.

Like Adam, he tends to photograph people climbing things. In James’ case this can be a rock wall, an ice wall, or a mountain… whatever you want to climb, he’ll make you look good doing it.

James reveals in his bio that he writes climbing guidebooks for a living, nursing his passion for climbing, mountaineering, exploring, and photography all at once. We’re just happy he’s chosen to share his work on 500px! Check out some of our favorite shots from his growing gallery:

Photograph Touring around the Tre Cime. by James Rushforth on 500px

Photograph Approaching the summit of Monte Pore by James Rushforth on 500px

Photograph A Winter ascent of Via Ferrata degli Alpini by James Rushforth on 500px

Photograph Francesco enjoying La spada di Damocle by James Rushforth on 500px

Photograph Climbing at Cinque Torri by James Rushforth on 500px

Photograph Rock climbing by night by James Rushforth on 500px

Photograph An unusual perspective on Lake Garda... by James Rushforth on 500px

Photograph Climbing at Frea by James Rushforth on 500px

Photograph Fortress in the clouds by James Rushforth on 500px

Photograph Lynne Hempton climbing Via Myriam by James Rushforth on 500px

Follow James on 500px to see more of his work as he uploads. And if you’d like to learn more about the man behind the camera, check out his recent climbing guidebook on The Dolomites or give him a follow on Twitter.

10. Tristan Shu

Photograph Caught in the Sin with Guerlain Chicherit by Tristan Shu on 500px

Tristan Shu, the man behind the headline image at the top, is probably the most prolific action/sports photographer on 500px. Seriously, try searching “extreme action” and sort the results by “max pulse” (or just click here)… he dominates the list.

Based in the French alps, Tristan has already given us a glimpse into his incredible life when he was featured in our Day in the Life series. He’s also made several of our Best Of lists, and one image of him at work even made it into our viral collection of 21 Photographers Doing Whatever It Takes to Get the Perfect Shot.

With over 465 photos uploaded to his account, there’s plenty of action to pick from if you’re hungry for it. Here are 10 of our favorites:

Photograph Unlimited playground by Tristan Shu on 500px

Photograph Jumping Legends with Candide Thovex & Guerlain Chicherit by Tristan Shu on 500px

Photograph Rainy in the garden with Mich Cervellin and Harold by Tristan Shu on 500px

Photograph Sliding Down with Nick Gowan by Tristan Shu on 500px

Photograph Dub Cork 1080 mute sequence with Loic Collomb-Patton by Tristan Shu on 500px

Photograph Going down with Karim Amour by Tristan Shu on 500px

Photograph Hand drag in the Sand with Charlie Piccolo by Tristan Shu on 500px

Photograph 360 Japan with Flo Bastien by Tristan Shu on 500px

Photograph Hi Five at sunset with Jim Nougarolles by Tristan Shu on 500px

Photograph Flat Spin 360 over Crevasse with Julien Lange by Tristan Shu on 500px

To see more from Tristan, for the love of all that is adrenaline fueled, follow him on 500px. You can also find him on his website, Facebook, and Twitter.

