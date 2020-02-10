If Italy is the country of love, Florence (Firenze) is the keeper of its romantic history. From its beautiful architecture to delicious food, the city is heralded by tourists as a must-visit destination.

You will never be short on locations and subjects to photograph in Florence. As the first home of Italian Fashion and a hub for music and the arts, you will find inspiration just walking down the cobblestone streets. Below we have created the ultimate photography guide of locations to shoot in Florence, Italy.

Use this list to get inspired for your next adventure to Florence!

Piazzale Michelangelo

The Duomo

Be sure to walk down the side streets at The Duomo to capture the beautiful lights and see the building from a different perspective.

Palazzo Vecchio

Giotto’s Bell Tower

Ponte Vecchio

Day or night, the Ponte Vecchio is one of Florence’s most stunning bridges. See if you can photograph it during the off-season to get a clean shot. Or go when it’s busy to catch all the excitement.

Giardino delle Rose

Try to grab shots from different perspectives or go for the classic landscape crop!

Palazzo Pitti

Food

While you’re enjoying some delicious eats from this Northern Italian city, you might as well grab a few photos!

The Uffizi Gallery

Bardini Gardens

Be sure to visit the gardens to capture the incredible lookout point. You’ll also see many of the spots we mention in this post from a different perspective.

Basilica di Santa Maria Novella

Basilica di Santa Croce

City Life

Try to snap what city life is like as you wander through some of the markets, or see if you can capture people sharing a lunchtime espresso. Challenge yourself to get an action shot of locals expertly weaving through the winding streets on their scooters.

Basilica di San Lorenzo

Comment down below if you found any gems in this post that you would like to photograph!

