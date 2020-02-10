If Italy is the country of love, Florence (Firenze) is the keeper of its romantic history. From its beautiful architecture to delicious food, the city is heralded by tourists as a must-visit destination.

You will never be short on locations and subjects to photograph in Florence. As the first home of Italian Fashion and a hub for music and the arts, you will find inspiration just walking down the cobblestone streets. Below we have created the ultimate photography guide of locations to shoot in Florence, Italy.

Use this list to get inspired for your next adventure to Florence!

Piazzale Michelangelo

Florence Duomo, Tuscany, Italy by Somchat Thavornvattanayong on 500px.com

The Duomo

Be sure to walk down the side streets at The Duomo to capture the beautiful lights and see the building from a different perspective.

The Duomo by Blind ThirdEye on 500px.com

The Italian Job by Ali KoRdZaDeh on 500px.com

Palazzo Vecchio

Looking for the sky by Giuseppe Torre on 500px.com

Palazzo Vecchio, Florence, Italy (1314) by Michael T on 500px.com

Bella by Paulo Furtado on 500px.com

Giotto’s Bell Tower

Giotto's bell tower by Martina Conti on 500px.com

Florence Cathedral and Giotto's bell tower by alfredogarciatv / Alfredo Garcia Perez on 500px.com

Italy Florence Statue of Filippo Brunelleschi and Giotto's bell by alfredogarciatv / Alfredo Garcia Perez on 500px.com

Ponte Vecchio

Day or night, the Ponte Vecchio is one of Florence’s most stunning bridges. See if you can photograph it during the off-season to get a clean shot. Or go when it’s busy to catch all the excitement.

Ponte Vecchio by Javi Martinez on 500px.com

A night in Florence by Jaco Marx on 500px.com

Giardino delle Rose

Try to grab shots from different perspectives or go for the classic landscape crop!

Il Giardino delle Rose by Roberto Rossi on 500px.com

Florence ... layers by fernando biagi on 500px.com

Palazzo Pitti

Palazzo Pitti by Tyler Nardone on 500px.com

Food

While you’re enjoying some delicious eats from this Northern Italian city, you might as well grab a few photos!

sausage pizza in Florence Italy by alfredogarciatv / Alfredo Garcia Perez on 500px.com

Italian ice cream by Andreea State on 500px.com

The Uffizi Gallery

Uffizi Gallery by Kaiser Hoffthom on 500px.com

Bardini Gardens

Be sure to visit the gardens to capture the incredible lookout point. You’ll also see many of the spots we mention in this post from a different perspective.

Welcome to Florence | 10 by Filippo Viciani on 500px.com

Wisteria Hysteria by David Dolci Ph(D) on 500px.com

Basilica di Santa Maria Novella

..Basilica di Santa Maria Novella.. by Maurizio Mazzanti on 500px.com

Basilica di Santa Croce

Basilica di Santa Croce di Firenze by Erik Pronske on 500px.com

Piazza di Santa Croce, Florence by Jakub Buza on 500px.com

City Life

Try to snap what city life is like as you wander through some of the markets, or see if you can capture people sharing a lunchtime espresso. Challenge yourself to get an action shot of locals expertly weaving through the winding streets on their scooters.

Italian Way by Leticia Manosso on 500px.com

MAURO Frutta by Darren McDonald on 500px.com

On the move. by Jackson Roach on 500px.com

Who is It? by Yahav Gamliel on 500px.com

Payment by Yahav Gamliel on 500px.com

Basilica di San Lorenzo

Baldacchino di San Pietro by Mariano Giannì on 500px.com

Sancto Laurentio Martyri by Sergio Locatelli on 500px.com

Basilica di San Lorenzo, Milan by Dan Persa on 500px.com

Basilica di San Lorenzo Maggiore by Gianluca Epirotti on 500px.com

The Basilica of San Lorenzo Maggiore by Tadas Jucys on 500px.com

Comment down below if you found any gems in this post that you would like to photograph!

Not on 500px yet? Sign up here to explore more impactful photography.

You Might Also Like These Articles: