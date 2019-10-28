Which cities are the most beautiful cities in the world that get photographed the most? We’ve compiled a list of the top 25 most photographed cities on 500px. Explore more for ideas and inspiration.

GPS data is pretty awesome. We used GPS data to compile this data. You can use it to remember exactly where you captured that great photo a few months ago, or to scout spots with your phone before you lug your big camera gear out there, or to find the best location and framing on 500px from across the world before you ever hop on a plane.

And, in addition to all of these cool perks, there is at least ONE more: fun roundups like this one!

Digging into the GPS info in our database—both manually and automatically entered by our faithful 6+ million users—we’ve compiled a list of the top 25 most beautiful cities in the world on 500px. Digging this out of the back end was harder than you’d think, but the results were well worth it! So let’s start with 25 and work our way down.

25. Florence, Italy

most beautiful cities in the world - Beauty of Florence by guerel sahin on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world - Piazza della Repubblica, Firenze by Giulia Carlozzo on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Sunset in Florence. by Pedro López Batista on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -The descent by Alberto Ghizzi Panizza on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -A morning scenery in Florence by Takeshi Ishizaki on 500px.com

24. Montreal, Canada

Silent night by Alex Rykov on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Notre Dame Basilica by Nikhita Singh on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Get your semi fresh Oysters here!!! by Mike Scruton on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Montreal by Liban Yusuf on 500px.com

23. Barcelona, Spain

most beautiful cities in the world -Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Spain by AirPano on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -LaunchinG IntO OrbiT # ReloadeD # by Guillaume Rio on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Museu del Disseny (Barcelona, Catalonia) by Marc Garrido on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -The Cathedral by the Sea. by Jimbos Padrós on 500px.com

Parc Guell in Barcelona... by Armen Gh on 500px.com

22. Taipei, Taiwan

most beautiful cities in the world - 2014 Taiwan, Taipei 101 fireworks by Wiwi Liu on 500px.com

Walking in the city by Hanson Mao(???) on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world - ???????? National Performing Arts Center by Portraits of Taiwan on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world - We are not lonely tonight by Hanson Mao(???) on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world - Taipei night view by Sean Hsu on 500px.com

21. Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver city Panorama from the summit of Grouse Mountain by Pierre Leclerc on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world - Vancouver Nights by Brenda bryson on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world - False Creek Blue Hour by Ray Green on 500px.com

Blazing Turbulence by Jason Duncan on 500px.com

Foggy Night by Alexis Birkill on 500px.com

20. Vienna, Austria

Rathaus, Vienna by Alexander Aigner on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world - Karlskirche by César Asensio on 500px.com

Vienna Opera by Christian Thür on 500px.com

Greatness in the Mirror by Dan Chirita on 500px.com

View from the St. Stephens Church by Christian Thür on 500px.com

19. Lisbon, Portugal

My Lisbon by Krzysztof Kusy on 500px.com

?Silence of Dawn? by Ricardo Mateus on 500px.com

The "Bica" Funicular - Lisbon, Portugal by Ricardo Bahuto Felix on 500px.com

Untitled by Daniel Antunes on 500px.com

Lisbon light by Jorge Maia on 500px.com

18. Sao Paulo, Brasil

Estação da Luz! by Francisco Marty on 500px.com

São Paulo - Tilt-shift by Robson Ortlibas on 500px.com

The man between cars by Thiago Sotnas on 500px.com

São Paulo Bokeh by Charles Brooks on 500px.com

Catedral da Sé, São Paulo by Uiler Costa on 500px.com

17. Kiev, Ukraine

Kiev, Monument Independence of Ukraine by Dmitry Vinichenko on 500px.com

Evening Kiev by Sergey Polyushko on 500px.com

Is God Here..? by Aku | ? on 500px.com

Winter in the Kiev by Inna Petrova on 500px.com

Ukraine by Den Didenko on 500px.com

16. Milan, Italy

Duomo di Milano by Francesco Alamia on 500px.com

Duomo di Milano by Dain Blair on 500px.com

Midnight Shopping by Michael Wiejowski on 500px.com

Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall by Petricor_Photography on 500px.com

Roman ruin in Milan by Francesco Alamia on 500px.com

15. Seattle, Washington, USA

Foggy Atmosphere by Danny Seidman on 500px.com

Cherry Blossems by Vijay Chebium on 500px.com

Supermoon 2012 by Quynh Ton on 500px.com

Seattle Downtown by Yu Sheng on 500px.com

Seattle, Pier 66 by Daniel Cheong on 500px.com

14. Moscow, Russia

Festive City by Sergey Alimov on 500px.com

Photographing St basil

Moscow City by Mike Kolesnikov on 500px.com

*** by Max Vysota on 500px.com

Moscow morning by Sergey Shaposhnikov on 500px.com

13. Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland

Lone House on Ellidaey by Silken Photography on 500px.com

Heimaey by Sunpixx on 500px.com

View from Heimaklettur by Ágúst Eiríksson on 500px.com

Vestmannaeyjar Puffin by fegari . on 500px.com

Heimaey by Ástþór Ingi Pétursson on 500px.com

12. Istanbul, Turkey

KIZ KULES? by Fatih Akal on 500px.com

Life is beautiful by Gürkan Gündo?du on 500px.com

Fascinating City in Istanbul by Seyfullah Yalç?nkaya on 500px.com

Old history in istanbul by Aylin Kinacioglu on 500px.com

?STANBUL / TURKEY.. by Samet Güler on 500px.com

11. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Skyine by hugh dornan on 500px.com

Temple Sens?-ji by Huy Tonthat on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Sakura ride by Pat Charles on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building by Andy Sim on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Sunshine60 by takashi kitajima on 500px.com

10. Amsterdam, Netherlands

most beautiful cities in the world -Amsterdam. by Remo Scarfò on 500px.com

Amsterdam by Iván Maigua on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Reflecting Amsterdam by Miguel Angel Martín Campos on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Old Amsterdam by Chris Hornung on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Amsterdam by Thrasivoulos Panou on 500px.com

9. Venice, Italy

most beautiful cities in the world -Towards the Sun by guerel sahin on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Venice Bridge by Björn Jönsson on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Sunrise at San Marco by Gonzalo Ramos on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Night of surprises by Efemir Art on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -The Marching Gondolas by Aaron Choi on 500px.com

8. Chicago, Illinois, USA

most beautiful cities in the world -Stormy Chicago by Stanley Chen Xi on 500px.com

Blue Hour Storm by John Harrison on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Chicago Bean by Ali Erturk on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Adams/Wabash by Claus Cheng on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -The emerald river by Tatiana Avdjiev on 500px.com

7. Rome, Italy/Vatican City

most beautiful cities in the world -Rome rising by Aaron Choi on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Roman Radiance by Elia Locardi on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Vatican museum stairs by Beboy Photographies on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Iluminada by Eduardo Menendez on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Skyline of Rome by Nicodemo Quaglia on 500px.com

6. San Francisco, California, USA

most beautiful cities in the world -The woman and the bridge by Ramelli Serge on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Cable Car by Laurent Meister on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Turbulence by Michael Shainblum on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Becoming the photo by Ellen Desmarais on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Bay Bridge Fog by Matt Granz on 500px.com

5. Singapore

most beautiful cities in the world -Lumiose City by Jon Chiang on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Shenton Fire by t e c n i c a on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Singapore 2013 by Edward Tian on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -samebutdifferent by Jonathan Danker on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Chinatown ??? by Eddie Cheng on 500px.com

4. Toronto, Canada

most beautiful cities in the world -40 Minutes in Toronto by Michael Woloszynowicz on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -St. Michael

most beautiful cities in the world -Slacking by Roof Topper on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Graffiti Invasion by Liban Yusuf on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Think by Tim Gaweco on 500px.com

3. London, UK

most beautiful cities in the world -Sunrise over the Tower Bridge by Yunli Song on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Revelation by Giuseppe Torre on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -London bus by kimerajam . on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Multiple Reflection Of St Paul Church-London. by FaceChoo Yong on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -London: Sunrise on the River Thames by Carlos Martín on 500px.com

2. Paris, France

most beautiful cities in the world -Paris • Sunset and Rain by Thomas Fliegner on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Puddle Mirror Reflection on Notre Dame by Loïc Lagarde on 500px.com

Foggy Night by Javier de la Torre on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Straight to Business by Beboy Photographies on 500px.com

Time to leave by bill baroud on 500px.com

1. New York City, New York, USA

most beautiful cities in the world -Atlas statue by Gianluca Tursi on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Central Park In Snow by Kevin Kim on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Intersection | NYC by Navid Baraty on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -Springtime in NYC by Vivienne Gucwa on 500px.com

most beautiful cities in the world -*It

Do you have a favorite picture from one of these dream destinations? Upload to 500px and drop us a link in the comments! Also, can you guess what city fell at number 26? Leave your answer in the comments and we’ll update this post with the answer tomorrow!

UPDATE: As promised, we’re revealing the number 26 city on the list! So… drum roll please…

Berlin, Germany

Congrats to the people (and there were a few of you!) who guessed right!