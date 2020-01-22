Over 65.2 million people visited New York City in 2019 (according to NYC & Co). This legendary city is heralded as a must-visit destination for tourism photography—whether enjoying a play on Broadway or immersing yourself in the sites of Times Square, photographers have the chance to embrace the arts and culture of the city that never sleeps.

From strolling through China Town to driving on the iconic George Washington bridge, we rounded up our favorite breathtaking photographs of New York City on 500px. Keep reading to check out the iconic views and landmarks of one of the world’s greatest cities.

New York City is always an incredible place to visit and experience. Hopefully, this gave you some inspiration to grab your camera and shoot the next time you visit or to shoot in your home town. What city should we feature next? Let us know in the comments below.

