In a world filled with over-commercialized ideals of love, photographers have the tough job of creating something unique. There are many obvious ways you can pump out Valentine’s day content. You could try using red hearts in your photo or get your models to kiss over a romantic meal. While Valentine’s Day photoshoots have been done many times over, there are still a few ways to photograph creative content that will stand out from the crowd.

Keep reading to check out ideas from the 500px community that you can incorporate in your Valentine’s Day photoshoot.

No faces

Portraying intimacy in photography requires talented models and great direction. Portraying intimacy without faces can be even harder.

As we’ve learned from commercial photography trends, photographs without faces have been growing in popularity. By not showing the face of the subject, it allows the audience members to put themselves in the shoes of the model; thus, the photo becomes more relatable and interesting. Create a romantic scene and let your audience fill in the blanks.

Get crafty

Try your hand at shooting some fun flat lays for your Valentine’s Day shoot. You can incorporate hands or just create a fun still life shot. Use bright and bold colors to stand out, or try your hand at muted more natural colored crafts.

Incorporate flowers and plants

Flowers are heralded around the world as a sign of love. We have seen the trend of including plants and nature in romantic and intimate photographs. Try using the flora and fauna as the background of the shoot or incorporate it right into the shoot as a main subject.

Close and personal

Get up close and personal with your subjects. Intimacy can be conveyed in many ways through a photograph. Whether it be a tight crop of a close portrait, or catching quick public displays of affection between your subjects. Try and capture what feels like a private and intimate moment—a kiss, holding hands, or intense eye contact.

Use animals

Nothing is purer than the love of a pet.

Animals show love through various physical cues with their owners or each other. Instead of using humans as your subject for Valentine’s Day, try using animals and see what kind of moments you’re able to capture.

Set the scene

We’re citing one of the oldest tricks in the book for this tip.

Use your background to set a romantic scene during your Valentine’s Day shoot. Your background could even become a subject itself that you use to tell a story about the subjects.

Try to shoot with a wide-angle lens and give your subjects some space. Shoot from a distance and let your location tell a story.

Get some action

Incorporate movement into your shot to give it some life.

Try placing your models on different levels to make the shot more dynamic. Whether you have your models jump or ensure their wardrobe flows in the wind, there are many ways to add key movements into your shot.

Night in

A big photography trend in 2020 is nesting. A Valentine-themed photoshoot with models indoors cooking a romantic meal or watching a movie is a great idea.

Get artsy

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean cheesy.

Try an avant-garde shoot with your subjects. Whether you host your photoshoot in an unexpected location or try poses or wardrobes that are unique, try getting a bit artsy.

