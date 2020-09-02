One of the best things about working at 500px, and by far one of my favorite parts of my job, is getting to connect with and hear stories from photographers all across the globe. But it’s not lost on me (or anyone at 500px) that lately those stories are often emotional and filled with hardships and uncertainty due to COVID-19.

After months of talking to photographers, it was clear as a leader in the photography industry, we wanted to do what we could to help even a few people. So on behalf of 500px, I’m very happy to announce the launch of the 500px Photographer Relief Fund.

500px Photographer Relief Fund

500px is now accepting submissions to the Photographer Relief Fund. If you are a photographer and a member of the 500px community and have been affected by COVID-19 either financially or emotionally, we want to hear your story and we want to help.

Four photographers will be awarded $1,000 US. To be eligible to receive the fund you must complete the two-step submission process .

Step 1

Submit a photo that you took some time in 2020 to the Photographer Relief Fund Quest. Make sure you review the metadata so it picks up the correct date. This photo can be any style or category, as long as it was taken by you.

Submit your photo to the Quest

Step 2

Tell us your story and what receiving the Relief Fund would do for you by filling out the personal essay form. 500px is committed to reading every story submitted.

Please note: photos submitted without the form will not be considered.

Fill out the form

Selection Process

The Relief Fund will be judged by the team at 500px and awarded based on a photo(s) submitted with a stronger emphasis on the personal essay.

Good luck to everyone. We look forward to reading your stories!