The great photographer Robert Frank once said, “Black and white are the colors of photography. To me they symbolize the alternatives of hope and despair to which mankind is forever subjected.”

They are powerful words, with more meaning behind them than I’ll attempt to dive into here, but what Mr. Frank doesn’t touch on here is just how much more difficult black-and-white photography can be when you’re doing it right—particularly in the realm of portraiture.

Much if not most of the black and white portraits you’re likely to run across online lack that certain something—that thing that makes black and white the right choice.

To put it another way: they’re color portraits displayed in black and white, not black and white portraits whose entire character and message would change if rendered in color. The 35 examples below fall into the second category. Each is better off for being capture in “the colors of photography.”

Photograph Far away from home by Tomasz Solinski on 500px

Photograph Black is my colour.. by Marianna Roussou on 500px

Nomads of the Sea by Massimo Rumi on 500px.com

Photograph Rose-tinted bubbles by Tatiana Avdjiev on 500px

Photograph Alexandra by Sotiris Tsakanikas on 500px

Photograph Mai by Barbora Bi?ovcová on 500px

Photograph Viktoria by ?????? ???????? on 500px

smoke by marco sadori on 500px.com

Photograph Untitled by Laura Zalenga on 500px

Photograph "Echo" resident by Dima Levichev on 500px

Photograph *** by Dmitry Trishin on 500px

[m.o.g] by Evgeni Attsetski on 500px.com

Photograph Black and white sun by Mike Rasching on 500px

Photograph demons. by Cristina Otero on 500px

Photograph *** by Rudra Mandal on 500px

Photograph Kisses of sun by Valeriya Tikhonova on 500px

Photograph A New Generation by Alejandro Miranda Lines on 500px

https://500px.com/photo/52822756/Ballerina-by-Tracie-Taylor

Photograph Kathleen by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Nisha by Lods Franck on 500px.com

Jamel Shebazz by www.AndreLPerry.com on 500px.com

Photograph Just Don't by Muna Nazak on 500px

***More*** by Joachim Bergauer on 500px.com

Portrait of Kate by Carl Fehres on 500px.com

Photograph Emeline by Lëa Mirp on 500px

Photograph Mrs Reed by Betina La Plante on 500px

Photograph some things just are the way they are by Stefan Beutler on 500px

Photograph *** by Andrey Zharov on 500px

Photograph *** by Ann Nevreva on 500px

*** by Igor Maximov on 500px.com

Photograph Arabian by Ivan Suprunov on 500px

You Say To Me? by D.g. Matthew PH on 500px.com

Photograph mina by Denis Jobst on 500px

Photograph Pure Black. by Naeem Akram on 500px

Photograph J* by PortraitsBySam on 500px

We hope these photos inspired you to try your hand at black and white portraiture. If you need more inspiration, give this link a click and have at it! And if you’ve got you’re own B&W shots you’d like to share with the community, upload to 500px and drop a link below.

