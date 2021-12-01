12 Days. 12 Quests. 12 Prizes.

Lights, camera, Questmas is back in action. Photographers, are you ready to win some gear from some of the top photography brands out there? Get into the Questmas spirit because we partnered up with some amazing brands to make our 3rd annual Questmas better than ever.

‘Tis the season to get creative and put your skills to the test. From December 1 to 12, you can submit your photos to any of the twelve Questmas challenges (at no cost) for a chance to win a prize that is sure to add value to your photography kit. Whether you shoot wildlife, editorial, product… There’s something for everyone.

Excited? I know we are. Keep reading to check out the twelve themes + the prizes that are up for grabs.

Too excited? Head over to the Questmas headquarters to submit your photo now.

Our Twelve Questmas Prizes

The Quests and Prize Details



Prize Details: Studio Console

The Studio Console is optimized for diverse photo editing workflows making you more and more efficient with each adjustment you make. Easily switch between sorting, developing, retouching, blending, and color correcting with built-in navigation buttons. Flexible enough to be adapted for video editing and more for the multi-skilled content creator in you.



Prize Details: Vanguard VEO 3+ 263CB-160S Carbon Fiber Tripod

The VEO 3+ 263CB-160S Tripod is a premium carbon-fiber all-in-one tripod kit packed with numerous innovative features and useful configurations for photographers, videographers, and streamers who like to pack more than just a camera. Additionally, this model comes with Vanguard’s new VEO BH-160S ball head.



Prize Details: 1000R RGB Light

The new generation 1000R RGB light uses the latest in flicker-free LED technology for mobile phones and cameras. Ideal for anyone who needs extra light for photos, videos, vlogging, interviews, live streaming, and more!



Prize Details: Everyday Backpack

The revamped Everyday Backpack is built around access, organization, expansion, and protection. Unique MagLatch hardware provides lightning-fast top access, with dual side access via two weatherproof UltraZips. Inside, 3 configurable FlexFold dividers keep gear organized, protected. There are dedicated sleeves for up to 15” laptop, tablet, or documents, plus a variety of internal slip pockets for small items.



Prize Details: GorillaPod Vlogging Kit

A do-everything, go-anywhere kit that’s been expertly crafted for influencers and mobile content creators. That means it’s perfect for YouTubers, Instagrammers, TikTokers, and more! The GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit lets you rig up your phone and give your content impact.

This epic kit includes three amazing JOBY products: the GorillaPod Mobile Rig, Beamo Mini LED, and Wavo Mobile microphone. Just add your own creative flair! This portable combination stabilizes your phone and adds a powerful light and crisp sound capture to conquer any vlogging project.



Prize Details: 3 classic filter kits

Fractal Filters are made to enhance your creativity—allowing you to modify or move the filter to supplement the subject you’re shooting exactly as you’d like to. The filters are handheld with an ultra-clean, reflective aluminum handle allowing you to position the filter in front of your lens exactly as you’d like.



Prize Details: Manfrotto 190 Tripod

Highly portable, the 190XPRO4 has a clever 90° column mechanism, housed in the tripod’s top casting, that can be quickly extended in the vertical or horizontal position. This means you won’t have to disassemble your camera and lose out on shooting time. Compose your photos and videos with more freedom and flexibility and showcase your individual style.



Prize Details: Fastpack BP 250 AW III + GearUp Creator Box L II

The Fastpack series has been trusted to travel for years. The next-generation, lightweight pack design includes enhanced protection through All Weather AW Cover™ and PU coated fabrics to safeguard against dirt, abrasion, and moisture while the CradleFit™ device compartment defends against impact. Three primary storage zones, waist belt and innovative QuickDoor™ 2-stage access help keep you organized, comfortable and ready for the pace of modern travel.

The GearUp Creator Box is a travel organizer and packing case stores and protects mirrorless cameras, digital devices, cables, accessories & much more!



Prize Details: Photographer’s Creative Kit

The perfect combination of items for photographers of all genres. The Field Mad Co Bundle consists of a gift card valued at $175, handbooks, indicator stickers, and more!



Prize Details: Starter Tethering Kit, Tether Block, Smart Shooter 4 Tethering Software

The starter Tethering Kit will help you seamlessly transition into a tethered workflow. While the Tether Block locks your tethered cable into place, keeping your cable or cord plugged in and your camera’s sensitive data port protected from damage.

To complete your pack, the Smart Shooter 4 is a digital photography work flow application for tethered shooting, remote capture and advanced camera control.



Prize Details: Domke Everyday Backpack and Black Pro-Mist Filter

The Black Pro-Mist Filter has a unique layering of contrast combined with a gauzy paintlike halation allowing it to reduce highlights and lower contrast, creating a soft quality of light.

The new DOMKE Everyday Backpack is designed to safely carry all your photography geat without slowing you down.



Prize Details: SD V90 128GB SD Card, and PG08 Dual SD reader

High-performance SD memory card that performs at a sustained read rate. For multimedia artists working a dual-card-slot workflow— RAW + JPG, motion + still, etc.—this card is essential. Reliable and fast.

The ProGrade Digital PG-08 Dual-Slot Reader is the new gold standard for high-speed file transfers, saving you time and energy and letting you get back to doing what you love.