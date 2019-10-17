For this edition of our “Celebrating 10 years of photography with 10 things we love about you” initiative, we want to highlight photos on the platform that are breaking down stereotypes, bringing awareness to important issues, and helping to make the world a better, more inclusive place.

From PRIDE celebrations to protests to ending violence against women check out this roundup of incredible photography that has been uploaded over the last 10 years.

The Same by Martin Neuhof on 500px.com

What I`ve done by ????? ?????? on 500px.com

Spring Queens (part 1) by Rob Woodcox on 500px.com

Proyecto QUEER by Valentina Jirafa on 500px.com

Time is running out by Francesco Cimato on 500px.com

Policia. by Daniel Lewis on 500px.com

Solace by Kageaki Smith on 500px.com

Nepal Street Art Protest by Skanda Gautam on 500px.com

All Smiles by Brianna R on 500px.com

Liberty is our only compass by Noé M on 500px.com

TEDDY by Quil Lemons on 500px.com

by Ernesto Pérez on 500px.com

Fisher Price by DaveOverThere on 500px.com

1 in 3 by Gina Vasquez on 500px.com

Camila y Pilar by Nicolas Fuentes on 500px.com

Jesse Jackson by Shawn Rowe on 500px.com

Queer by Inna Mosina on 500px.com

Protests in Brazil 4 by Francisco Cribari on 500px.com

Amor sin barreras by Toti Suárez on 500px.com

Untitled by Brandon Simmoneau on 500px.com

Evans by Yannis Guibinga on 500px.com

Woman holding a mirror in a autumn forest by Gabriela Tulian on 500px.com

