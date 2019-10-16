There’s no shortage of great nude fine art photography on 500px, but I’m probably not alone in feeling that a lot of it feels more “nude” than “fine art”… if I’m being blunt I might even call it other things.

Anton Belovodchenko ‘s series of black & white “bodyscapes” breaks that mold in the most refreshing ways. It is, in short, more “fine art” than “nude”—a simply stunning mix of contortion, high-contrast portraiture, and the slightest touch of sensuality.

Below are 31 of our favorite nude photography bodyscapes he’s published to his 500px account (several are, obviously, NSFW). Scroll down to see them all for yourself.

To see more of Anton’s work—which ranges from nudes, to snapshots, to wildlife photos of polar bears—head over to his 500px account or license any of his images through the 500px Marketplace. You can also find him on VK, 1X, and Instagram.