Happy World Turtle Day! May 23 is dedicated to the appreciation and protection efforts of our hard-shelled reptilian friends.

And what better way to shell-ebrate than to round up the most adorable photos of baby turtles in our community? As you can see from the pictures we gathered, these cute hatchlings start off as the size of Ping-Pong balls, they’re quite bold and daring. Did you know that the first few steps they make in their lives involve a fearless dash across the sea shore from where they were hatched? Bravest babies on earth! Scroll down, and prepare for a dose of cute overload.

Photograph Baby Green Sea Turtle, Amelia Island, Florida by Dawna Moore on 500px

Photograph The Hawksbill by John Dickens on 500px

Photograph First few steps by Rupesh Jadhav on 500px

Photograph The Explorer by Pisanu Thoyod on 500px

Photograph who will win? by Yaman Ibrahim on 500px

Photograph Red Eared Slider by Steven Salazar on 500px

Photograph Hero in a Half Shell by Todd Douglass on 500px

Photograph 1 in 8000 by Ron Acord on 500px

Photograph the smallest one (: by Thais Correia on 500px

Photograph Baby Sea Turtle Okinawa by Pete Leong on 500px

Photograph Aa-aaa, don't make me laugh!!! by Dalia Bseiso on 500px

Photograph Baby turtle on the way to the sea by Wallaert-Simon Hélène-Remy on 500px

Photograph turtle baby by Tibor Takács on 500px

Photograph Green sea turtle hatchling by Chris Johnson on 500px

Photograph Baby Sea Turtle @ Tortuguero by Malene Lund on 500px

Photograph Wetlands find, a Red-bellied Turtle baby by Bill Dodsworth on 500px

Photograph Baby Hawksbill Seaturtle by (Sam)oht Ekpil on 500px

Photograph do not want. by Annika Sophie on 500px

Photograph Fiery dawn by Chris Johnson on 500px

Photograph Into the light - swim baby swim! by Pamela Oliveras on 500px

Photograph Welcome to life by Declan Passlow on 500px

Photograph Boop! by Kira Stackhouse on 500px

Photograph Green Turtle Hatchling by Bitty Chong on 500px

Photograph Sunset Green Sea Turtle by Marina Scarr on 500px

Photograph emergence de tortues by Muscapix MG on 500px

Photograph Beginnings by Jason Bradley on 500px

Browse more photos of turtles!

