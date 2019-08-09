Happy World Turtle Day! May 23 is dedicated to the appreciation and protection efforts of our hard-shelled reptilian friends.

And what better way to shell-ebrate than to round up the most adorable photos of baby turtles in our community? As you can see from the pictures we gathered, these cute hatchlings start off as the size of Ping-Pong balls, they’re quite bold and daring. Did you know that the first few steps they make in their lives involve a fearless dash across the sea shore from where they were hatched? Bravest babies on earth! Scroll down, and prepare for a dose of cute overload.

