I’m convinced predators like Tigers are so ridiculously beautiful so their prey can’t help but stare as their last chance to escape ticks away.

Striped felines of un-matched beauty, each of the tigers photos below absolutely mesmerize me, captivating my imagination with the intensity of their stares. This is, without a doubt, one of the most spellbinding photo collections I’ve ever put together.

Scroll down to see the magic for yourself.

Tiger photography - Territorial Dispute by Marsel van Oosten on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Tiger in White by Bridgena Barnard on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Face to Face by Erwann Maignan on 500px.com

Tiger photography -A matter of perspective by Klaus Wiese on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Staring at The Face by yudik pradnyana on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Loving Kitty ! by Sunil on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Drops by Max Rinaldi on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Siberian Seal by Ashley Vincent on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Touch by Marion Vollborn on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Tiger by Mike Kolesnikov on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Tiger Couple by Robert Cinega on 500px.com

Tiger photography -2012 Nat Geo Recognition by Ashley Vincent on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Tiger C L A W S by yudi lim on 500px.com

Tiger photography -tiger is back ... by eric c. on 500px.com

Tiger photography -White Tiger Uppercut by Franz Gementiza on 500px.com

Tiger photography -EYE OF THE TIGER by Toth Csaba on 500px.com

Tiger photography -reach out by Ivan Lee on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Angry Tiger by Prabu dennaga on 500px.com

Tiger photography -White tiger by Jean-Claude Sch. on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Tiger in the water by Mike Kolesnikov on 500px.com

Tiger photography -Tiger singing by Prabu dennaga on 500px.com

Daydreamer by Ashley Vincent on 500px.com

Thirst Quenching by Ashley Vincent on 500px.com

the duo by Irawan Subingar on 500px.com

Love you, Mom! by Klaus Wiese on 500px.com

Survive by Manuela Kulpa on 500px.com

Was it something I said by julian john on 500px.com

King Of The Night by Marsel van Oosten on 500px.com

This is SPARTA by Franz Gementiza on 500px.com

Tiger in the green by Søren Nielsen on 500px.com

Want to see even more amazing photos of tigers? We tried not to over-feature any one photographer even though some had more amazing tiger shots than others, so definitely click here to see more.

And if you’ve got your own tiger photos to share, upload to 500px ASAP and drop a link in the comments down below.

You Might Also Like These Articles: