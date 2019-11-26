I’m convinced predators like Tigers are so ridiculously beautiful so their prey can’t help but stare as their last chance to escape ticks away.

Striped felines of un-matched beauty, each of the tigers photos below absolutely mesmerize me, captivating my imagination with the intensity of their stares. This is, without a doubt, one of the most spellbinding photo collections I’ve ever put together.

Scroll down to see the magic for yourself.

Want to see even more amazing photos of tigers? We tried not to over-feature any one photographer even though some had more amazing tiger shots than others, so definitely click here to see more .

And if you’ve got your own tiger photos to share, upload to 500px ASAP and drop a link in the comments down below.

You Might Also Like These Articles: