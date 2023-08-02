500px strives to capture authentic representation within the global experience. As part of the 500px Commercial Grants program, we provide photographers with opportunities that encourage inclusivity within commercial photography.

500px is awarding five $1,000 US Commercial Grants to photographers who best capture diverse, real-life moments through their photos.

A Day in the Life

500px photographers have an opportunity to contribute to a Commercial Collection that looks to help evolve the visual of stock photography and foster a better, more authentic, and diverse perspective. Celebrating the diverse stories of people all around the globe, we’re looking for content that highlights the daily routines, challenges, achievements, and interpersonal connections that make up life, and how these moments look different from person to person.

The theme

A Day in the Life aims to shine a light on the diverse and genuine stories of people around the world. People over the age of 65 represent 15-28% of the world’s population but are represented in less than 10% of advertisements. Similarly, Pew Research found that 85% of Gen Z, which as a whole represents 26% of the global population, want to see more authenticity, diversity, and inclusion within advertising. Content that shows often overlooked individuals and stories can help evolve the visual landscape of stock photography, and correct this historical underrepresentation.

It is our hope that when the global 500px community approaches this theme, it will result in a rich collection of diverse and unique stories.

There are three different age-based categories to which you can submit your photo based on the age of the model:

Youth: models up to the age of 21

models up to the age of 21 Adult: models between the ages of 22 to 49

models between the ages of 22 to 49 Senior: models aged 50+

Five recipients will be chosen across the categories, and each photographer will be tasked with developing an expanded commercial series around their respective category.

Winners and selection process

Five photographers will each receive a $1,000 US grant to develop a larger commercial series that will be featured in the 500px Commercial Collection.

Commercial Grants will be awarded by the 500px team and will be selected based on the applicant’s ability to execute the requirements of the Commercial Grant. 500px will take into account the photographer’s portfolio as well as the narrative within their submissions.

To be considered

Read the Quest Brief and Submit your photos!

For more information

Join the 500px Licensing Discord

Learn more about 500px Commercial Grants.

Learn more about Licensing.

Not on 500px yet? Click here to learn about Licensing with 500px.