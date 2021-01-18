500px strives to capture authentic representation within the global experience. As part of the 500px Commercial Grants program, we provide photographers with opportunities that encourage inclusivity within commercial photography.

500px is awarding five $1,000 US Commercial Grants to women and non-binary photographers who want to tell their stories as part of the Project #ShowUs Commercial Grant .

Project #ShowUs:

“Project ShowUs” is an initiative put together by Dove, Girl Gaze, and Getty Images. The Project was first launched in 2019 and won a Cannes Lion, Silver Lion, Glass: The Lion for Change award, for their groundbreaking work devoted to shattering beauty stereotypes. 500px is honored for the opportunity to participate in this Commercial Collection for the second consecutive year.

Women have claimed various roles within commercial advertisements, ranging from homemaker, mother, super model, entrepreneur, leader. Their presence within advertising has created the construct of female identity and who the ideal woman is, how they behave, and most notably how they should look, providing representation for the select few who fit this mold. While we have begun to shift the narrative, there is still more work to be done.

According to Dove Impact of Beauty Stereotypes Quant Study 2019:

“70% of women still don’t feel represented in media and advertising.”

Each model comes with their own unique backstory, something that can provide context and representation within photography and advertising. Incorporating authentic details and featuring models who live and breathe the concept they represent contributes a narrative for people to connect with and see themselves reflected, providing real representation for those who are under represented.

The Theme:

#ShowUs is meant to both empower proud women and non-binary people and showcase communities and support systems that unite and encourage them to become achievers, leaders, business owners, and thought provokers. We want to see your models in action as they contribute to real representation that is not limited by age, sexuality, body type, ethnicity, or belief, reflecting authentic experiences around the world.

Winners & Selection Process:

5 women or non-binary photographers will each receive a $1,000 US Grant to develop a commercial series to be featured in this Collection.

Commercial Grants will be awarded by the 500px team and will be selected based on the applicant’s ability to execute on the requirements of the Commercial Grant. 500px will take into account the photographer’s portfolio as well as the narrative within the submission.

