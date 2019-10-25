Portrait photography experts inspire us to take better shots. Looking for new photographers to follow? Great! We’ve got a set of Top 10 lists in the works that’ll help you do just that. We’ll work our way through the major categories of photography — from wildlife, to landscapes, to street photography, to portraiture, and beyond — listing out 10 of our favorite 500px photographers in each genre.

The lists are by no means exhaustive, of course (there are many more than 10 incredible photographers on 500px for each of these genres), so don’t hesitate to drop names and links we forgot in the comments!

So far, in our quest to share some of our favorite creators on 500px, we’ve given you 10 must-follow photographers in both the wildlife and action/sports photography genres. Adrenaline spiked and heart pumping, it’s time to slow it down a bit and venture down more intimate roads. Specifically, it’s time to discover some incredible portrait photographers.

This list was, in many ways, more difficult to curate than the first two. Portrait photography is a broad category — does family photography count? what about babies? does it all have to be headshots? — which had us more than a little worried.

In the end, we decided to try and stick to portraiture in as pure a form as possible. The closer to the headshot, the better. Single people, not groups. Basically, photography where creative framing, expression, and processing choices drive the exposure, not things like background or clothing.

Portrait photographer - Photograph Raining again by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Raining again by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

It is, of course, not an exact science. Which is why we encourage you to fill in gaps we left! Think we should have included Lisa Holloway or Jessica Drossin or Michael Woloszynowicz? Feel like some of the names on the list below don’t match the criteria above? That’s what the comments are for!

And if you don’t agree with the full list, we invite you to go exploring through the 500px community. Dig up unknown names and drop them in the comments, publish your own must-follow list, and then send it to us and ask us to republish it! Together, we may just be able to cover all the bases.

For now, these 10 incredibly talented bases will have to do. Enjoy!

1. Brian Ingram

Portrait photographer - Photograph **** by Brian Ingram on 500px

**** by Brian Ingram on 500px

Based out of Athens, GA, Brian Ingram is one of the most popular portrait photographers on 500px, and also one of the most recognizable.

His style is painted across every image he captures, be it color or black and white, and it’s a good kind of style that’s gotten him published in magazines and online photography trades including Vogue Italia and Digital SLR Photography Magazine.

As with all the photographers on this list, his work speaks for itself better than we can speak on its behalf. Scroll down and see for yourself:

Portrait photographer - Photograph Summer Portrait by Brian Ingram on 500px

Summer Portrait by Brian Ingram on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph **** by Brian Ingram on 500px

**** by Brian Ingram on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Penny by Michael Porterfield on 500px

Penny by Michael Porterfield on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph "Junior" by Brian Ingram on 500px

"Junior" by Brian Ingram on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph **** by Brian Ingram on 500px

**** by Brian Ingram on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph **** by Brian Ingram on 500px

**** by Brian Ingram on 500px

Photograph Ashley by Brian Ingram on 500px

Ashley by Brian Ingram on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Andy II by Brian Ingram on 500px

Andy II by Brian Ingram on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Katy by Brian Ingram on 500px

Katy by Brian Ingram on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Untitled by Brian Ingram on 500px

Untitled by Brian Ingram on 500px

To see more of Brian’s work, follow him on 500px, visit his website, or check him out on Instagram and Behance.

2. Nina Masic

Portrait photographer - Photograph her by Nina Masic on 500px

her by Nina Masic on 500px

Based out of Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 24-year-old Nina Masic says she lives “in the middle of nowhere, but I hope that one day I’ll end up somewhere.” She, of course, is being humble. The self-described Art/Fashion/Wedding photographer and retoucher has already accrued almost 10,000 followers between 500px, Facebook, and Instagram.

One look at her archive and you understand why.

Portrait photographer - Photograph Winter breeze by Nina Masic on 500px

Winter breeze by Nina Masic on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Nejla by Nina Masic on 500px

Nejla by Nina Masic on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Goofing around by Nina Masic on 500px

Goofing around by Nina Masic on 500px

Portrait photographer -Photograph Gone with the wind by Nina Masic on 500px

Gone with the wind by Nina Masic on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph ... by Nina Masic on 500px

… by Nina Masic on 500px

Portrait photographer - Vintage blue by Nina Masic on 500px.com

Portrait photographer - Daydream by Nina Masic on 500px.com

Portrait photographer - Photograph Ghost of the future by Nina Masic on 500px

Ghost of the future by Nina Masic on 500px

Photograph Warm and Cold by Nina Masic on 500px

Warm and Cold by Nina Masic on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Drawn to you by Nina Masic on 500px

Drawn to you by Nina Masic on 500px

To see more of Nina’s work, follow her on 500px (she uploaded something just yesterday!), visit her website, check her out on Facebook, or show her some love on Instagram.

3. Dani Diamond

Portrait photographer - Photograph Caitlin - Natural Light by Dani Diamond on 500px

Caitlin – Natural Light by Dani Diamond on 500px

Currently a 500px Guest Editor and frequent contributor at Fstoppers, Dani Diamond says he doesn’t like to confine himself to a single style of photography. If you have an interesting idea for him, he’ll consider it.

That said, his favorite types of photography are seascapes, fashion, and portraits, the last of which dominates his active and impressive 500px account.

Photograph Amanda - Ringlight by Dani Diamond on 500px

Amanda – Ringlight by Dani Diamond on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Kim - Natural Light by Dani Diamond on 500px

Kim – Natural Light by Dani Diamond on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Rachel - Natural Light by Dani Diamond on 500px

Rachel – Natural Light by Dani Diamond on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Vanessa - Natural Light - Dani Diamond by Dani Diamond on 500px

Vanessa – Natural Light – Dani Diamond by Dani Diamond on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Juda by Dani Diamond on 500px

Juda by Dani Diamond on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Olivia by Dani Diamond on 500px

Olivia by Dani Diamond on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Olivia by Dani Diamond on 500px

Olivia by Dani Diamond on 500px

Portrait photographer - Photograph Can I Take Your Portrait? by Dani Diamond on 500px

Can I Take Your Portrait? by Dani Diamond on 500px

Photograph natural light by Nina Napoletano on 500px

natural light by Nina Napoletano on 500px

Photograph Betsy - Natural Light by Dani Diamond on 500px

Betsy – Natural Light by Dani Diamond on 500px

To see more from Dani, follow him on 500px, like him on Facebook, check him out on Twitter, and visit the the Editors’ Choice page where his picks will be going up alongside the other April Guest Editors.

4. Lee Jeffries

Photograph Skid Row by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Skid Row by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Lee Jeffries street portraiture has caught a lot of peoples’ eye — most notably TIME magazine. His intense, intimate portraits of homeless people all over the world draw you in like few photographs ever do.

His journey to capture these kinds of portraits began in London in 2008, when a young homeless girl he was taking a picture of spotted him and began yelling at him.

“I could have just walked away in an embarrassed state,” he said, “or I could have gone over and apologized to her.” He ended up speaking with her, hearing her story, and taking her portrait before they parted ways. It was the beginning of something incredible for Lee.

Photograph John. by Lee Jeffries on 500px

John. by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Photograph ..that moment...just "before".... by Lee Jeffries on 500px

..that moment…just "before"…. by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Untitled by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Untitled by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Untitled by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Untitled by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Photograph Skid Row by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Skid Row by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Photograph B. by Lee Jeffries on 500px

B. by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Photograph Lo Spirito Santo by Lee Jeffries on 500px

Lo Spirito Santo by Lee Jeffries on 500px

To see more of his work, follow him on 500px, like him on Facebook, or shoot him a 140-character message on Twitter.

5. Simeon Kolev

Photograph Radina by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Radina by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Simeon Kolev is a photo editor, designer, and amateur photographer whose work immediately caught my eye as I was browsing through tens upon tens of portrait photographers.

There’s a simplicity to it, held together by a distinct, dreamy post-processing style. He also recently made Editors’ Choice, earning him some 22K hits on a single image!

Photograph Radina by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Radina by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Photograph Alex by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Alex by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Photograph Untitled by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Untitled by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Photograph Carry by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Carry by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Photograph Radina by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Radina by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Photograph Iva by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Iva by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Photograph Carry by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Carry by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Photograph Radina by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Radina by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Photograph Carry by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Carry by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Photograph Emi by Simeon Kolev on 500px

Emi by Simeon Kolev on 500px


Want to browse more of Simeon’s work? Give him a follow on 500px and then check him out on Behance.

6. Dmitry Arhar

Photograph Dasha by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Dasha by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Like many of the incredibly talented Russian photographers on 500px, Dimitry Arhar is a man of few words. He prefers to let his portraits speak for themselves, and so we’ll follow his lead and do the same.

Photograph ?????????? by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

?????????? by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Photograph Masha by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Masha by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Photograph Anastasia by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Anastasia by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Photograph Alina by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Alina by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Photograph Dasha by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Dasha by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Photograph Veronica by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Veronica by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Photograph *** by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

*** by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Photograph Alina by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Alina by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Photograph Alina by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Alina by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Photograph Alice by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

Alice by Dmitry Arhar on 500px

If you’d like to see more from Dimitry, follow him on 500px or check him out on Instagram. If you speak Russian, you can also find him on VK.

7. Maja Topcagic

Photograph Floathing by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Floathing by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

One of the more popular photographers to make this list, Maja Topacgic was also born in Bosnia and Herzegovina; except if Nina Masic is on her way to making it, Maja almost certainly already has.

At 19 years old, her life was changed when a stranger gave her a camera. Now half a decade later, Maja — who has a degree in computer science and mathematics — credits her success to that kind stranger and her ability to look at the world differently than others:

I do not look at the world like others, I’m a mix of mathematics and art – as others assume. For me, mathematics is an art too. Everything that we see in nature, we can mathematically describe and write using photography. Math and art are soulmates, and using these very natural things for a human being we can describe our world and our mind.

Photograph Soak up the sun by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Soak up the sun by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Photograph Snow by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Snow by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Photograph Mer by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Mer by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Photograph Coffee time by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Coffee time by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Photograph Autumn whispers by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Autumn whispers by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Photograph Crystal by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Crystal by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Photograph Every tear a waterfall by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Every tear a waterfall by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Photograph Invisible wind by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Invisible wind by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Photograph Transparent eye by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Transparent eye by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Photograph Summer's flower by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

Summer's flower by Maja Top?agi? on 500px

You can continue following Maja on her journey over on her 500px profile. You can also browse through her portfolio on her website, or keep up with her through Facebook or Tumblr.

And if you want even more of Maja, read up on her in our list of 10 Exceptional Photographers Who Sell Their Work on 500px Prime, or live a day in her shoes by reading this Day in the Life post.

8. Sam PortraitsBySam

Photograph J* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

J* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Like Maja, Sam ‘Portraitsbysam’ has also participated in our Day in the Life series. So if you want to know how he captures these images, or just want to live a day through his eyes, be sure to check that post out by clicking here.

Given the nickname he’s chosen for himself, you can probably guess the kind of photography Sam specializes in. Given the list he’s on, you can probably guess that’s he’s pretty fantastic at it.

Based out of Rennes in France, his work ranges from straight headshots to more lifestyle-like shots both in and outside the studio. He tries to add an indoor and outdoor component to each shoot he does, making his portfolio very versatile and a joy to flip through. Speaking of which…

Photograph Hide by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Hide by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Photograph A* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

A* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Photograph R* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

R* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Photograph Seriously by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Seriously by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Photograph J* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

J* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Photograph Softly by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Softly by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Photograph One moment by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

One moment by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Photograph E* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

E* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Photograph Look ahead by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Look ahead by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Photograph L* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

L* by Sam PortraitsBySam on 500px

Check out more of Sam’s work by following him on 500px or giving him a ‘like’ on Facebook.

9. Georgiy Chernyadyev

Photograph Those eyes that look by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Those eyes that look by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Easily the most ‘sultry’ photographer on our list, much of Georgiy Chernyadyev‘s work is not safe for work. That being said, his portraiture — the SFW stuff — is fantastic.

The Moscow-based photog prides himself on staying at the cutting edge of post-processing, and even produces live and video tutorials that shows how he goes about retouching and otherwise editing his images in Photoshop. You’ll find links to all that after the pretty pictures below.

Photograph Tonya by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Tonya by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Photograph Anna by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Anna by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Photograph I'm mad on you by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

I'm mad on you by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Photograph Snowfall by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Snowfall by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Photograph Alla by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Alla by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Photograph dream outside the window by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

dream outside the window by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Photograph Anastasiya by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Anastasiya by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Photograph autumn wind by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

autumn wind by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Photograph Nastya by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Nastya by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Photograph Inna by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

Inna by ??????? ????????? (Georgiy Chernyadyev) on 500px

To see more from Georgiy or check out those post-processing tutorials we mentioned before, follow him on 500px, visit his VK page, befriend him on Facebook, or check him out on Instagram.

10. Ann Nevreva

Photograph Nataly by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Nataly by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Based out of Odessa, Ukraine, Ann Nevreva is another photographer who chooses to let her photos speak for themselves, leaving her bio blank, not setting up an official Facebook page, and otherwise just focusing on taking beautiful photos.

We’re totally, 100% okay with that, and will now shut our mouths and share her photos instead of talking about them.

Photograph *** by Ann Nevreva on 500px

*** by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Photograph *** by Ann Nevreva on 500px

*** by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Photograph Elena by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Elena by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Photograph Jeanne by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Jeanne by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Photograph Nataly by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Nataly by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Photograph Nadya by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Nadya by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Photograph *** by Ann Nevreva on 500px

*** by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Photograph *** by Ann Nevreva on 500px

*** by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Photograph Tatyana by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Tatyana by Ann Nevreva on 500px

Photograph *** by Ann Nevreva on 500px

*** by Ann Nevreva on 500px

To see more from Ann — whose photos consistently make it onto the Popular page and can be found frequently among the highest rated photos on the entire site… ever — follow her on 500px and VK.