Hey Photographers! This one’s for you.

No matter where you live or what your skill set is you’ll have a chance to win one of seven amazing prizes this World Photography Day (or month as we’re calling it).

Starting today and running until September 17, you can submit your photos to “Around the World in 7 Quests”. This free photo competition consists of seven mini competitions (Quests) all honoring one of the seven continents. Your photos will be reviewed by a talented panel of photographers who were handpicked to represent our global community of creatives.

Seven continents = seven awesome prizes for you to win. But not just any prizes. We teamed up with some of the best brands in the business to bring you $4000 in photography gear, from lighting to quality bags and lenses, you don’t want to miss a chance to add these prizes to your kit.

Pro tip: To ensure your photo stands out and catches the attention of the judges, make sure you choose images that best represent each part of the world. The judges are all photographers too, so give them something unique they haven’t seen before.

Too excited? Submit your photos now. Or keep reading to learn more.

The 7 Quests

The Quests are focused on each continent, we’re asking for diverse submissions that can include portraiture, lifestyle, landscape or wildlife photography.

Asia

Earth’s largest and most populated continent, with diverse landscapes and cultures.

ABOUT THE PRIZE

The Claremont Leather Camera Bag is designed specifically to fit and protect a DSLR camera, this leather crossbody bag is the perfect camera accessory for style and fashion-conscious photographers.

MEET THE JUDGE

Kosuke Kurata is a talented Nikon and Drone photographer based in Japan. His photography is diverse, artfully capturing busy urban spaces as well as the more serene landscapes in remote parts of the world.

Africa

The second largest continent, divided by the equator is a tropical region with temperatures that allow beautiful wildlife to thrive and home to unique communities.



ABOUT THE PRIZE

The Lux Senior Retro Flash by Godox comes in a vintage shape as if it’s a rare museum collection, the Lux Senior brings you the inspiration of a great artwork every time you unfold it. When shooting with Lux Senior, you are holding the connection between the past and the future.

MEET THE JUDGE

Segun-Kabir is a visual storyteller and a firm believer in passion and creativity as core ingredients to his craft. Either hunting for inspiration or waiting patiently for food at his favorite restaurants, he always has a camera nearby. His images mainly use natural light and are structured around real authentic moments rather than posed photos. He continually aims for the real thing, hunting for those strong emotions that result in beautiful, honest, and raw images.

Europe

The second smallest continent, but with all the character to make up for it. A travel destination full of unique experiences, an agricultural leader, and the home of many diverse cities.

ABOUT THE PRIZE

The Hadley Pro 2020 by Billingham is an upgraded version of the popular, Hadley Pro Camera Bag. It fits most DSLRs (without a battery grip) or almost any mirrorless camera and 2-3 small-to-medium sized lenses with accessories (inc 70-200mm lens not attached to the camera). Made in England with 3-layer waterproof fabric and real leather.

MEET THE JUDGE

Tomas Havel is an award-winning landscape photographer based in the Czech Republic with work published worldwide. His images has been published on some of the biggest media channels such as National Geographic, Nasa, or Discovery. He aims to capture a pristine landscape by using his own vision and unique style to show some of the most amazing places on Earth.

North America

North America, the third largest of the world’s continents, lying for the most part between the Arctic Circle and the Tropic of Cancer.

ABOUT THE PRIZE

The Broncolor LED F160 is the first LED lamp that shapes light precisely. You’ll be able to shoot stunning images and illuminate your videos with the same lamp. The LED F160 offers you infinite ways to shape light and create outstanding content.

Produce professional portraits and product images using daylight color temperature. Create a special atmosphere and let your creativity speak by shifting to warmer color temperatures.

MEET THE JUDGE

Seth Macey is a wildlife and landscape photographer based in Ontario, Canada. Seth spends the vast majority of his time behind the lens immersed in nature, learning the land, researching, and tracking animal subjects. He is also the co-host of the Photographer Mindset Podcast where photographers in leadership roles are invited to come on the show and share ways in which listeners can build their mental fortitude, develop out-of-the-box thinking strategies, and work smarter towards their own versions of success in photography.

South America

South America is a continent of extremes. It is home to the world’s largest river as well as the world’s driest place. An adventurers paradise.

ABOUT THE PRIZE

The Rotolight Neo 3 is a pocket-sized powerhouse, NEO 3 is the brightest LED on-camera light ever made. Experience unrivaled power and industry-first innovations in a compact form factor you can take anywhere. NEO 3 combines the shoot what you see benefits of continuous light, with a High-Speed Sync RGBWW flash for unlimited creative possibilities

MEET THE JUDGE

Matt Meisenheimer is a photographer based in Wisconsin. His artistry revolves around exploring the wilderness and constantly seeking out new adventures. He strives to capture those brief moments of dramatic light and weather, which make our grand landscapes so special.

Oceania

A region made up of thousands of islands throughout the Central and South Pacific Ocean. It includes Australia, the smallest continent in terms of total land area.

ABOUT THE PRIZE

Moment is all about creating unique moments, fostering connection and keeping it real. They sell gear from quality brands, provide lessons for creative made by other renowned creatives and run photo adventures all over the world. Their highly sought after gift card will give you access to any of these amazing resources.

MEET THE JUDGE

William Patino grew up in the coastal town of Wollongong, NSW Australia, and has been a full-time landscape photographer since 2014. Photography came into his life around 2011 and it has helped him see the world differently, giving him a newfound appreciation for nature and the many intricacies that he once overlooked and perhaps took for granted. His work is based around a deep reverence and awe of nature and the creator, and it’s this that I try and express through my images.

Antarctica

Often described as a continent of superlatives, Antarctica is not only the world’s southernmost continent. It is also the world’s highest, driest, windiest, coldest, and iciest continent.

ABOUT THE PRIZE

The SANDMARC Telephoto Lens is ideal for documenting the streets of everyday life, the immense height of an inner-city building, or a captivating portrait.

MEET THE JUDGE

Sara Zanini is a travel and aerial photographer. She works with a Mavic 3 drone which gives her the possibility of infinite points of view that allow her to recreate, in the moment of the shot, the emotions that she felt in front of the wonders of the world and nature.

How to Submit

Submitting is easy! Anyone can submit to this competition but first, you need to be a 500px member. If you’re not already a part of the community, don’t worry, it’s free to join (you even get a free two-week Pro trial).

You can get to the competition by going to 500px.com/Quests. From there you can submit photos already uploaded to your Profile or upload new photos.

You can submit as many images as you want to any of the Quests and you will be in the running to win big. The gear you’ve been saving up to invest in could be yours. Entering the competition is easy, with unlimited submissions allowed.

Submit to any of the Quest for free.

*When submitting your images please include metadata with details on the location of your submissions and as an extra bonus include recognizable structures that will associate the image to the place.