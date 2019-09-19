Keep up with key trends in Licensing with 500px’s Art Director, Karen Biilmann, as she analyzes common threads and current themes found throughout our Exclusive Contributor photography submissions. From minimal styling to accessible food, here’s what’s trending in the 500px Licensing Collection.

Food photography is an essential part of the food industry, becoming a movement in itself. Photographers and Instagrammers alike are taking a proud claim to the official label of ‘foodie’.

This trend has created an evolution in English slang, incorporating the invention of new buzzwords such as #instafood and #foodstagram, or glamorizing the visual representation of food and sexualizing it—#foodporn.

But which foodie images actually constitute sellable #foodporn?

The most marketable dishes typically deal with indulgent, high-fat, calorie-rich delights, creating the euphoric “pornographic joy” referenced by the producers of “Two Fat Ladies”, a popular British television series that aired during the 90s.

Sony Alpha a7R III

50mm | ƒ/3 | 0/1s | ISO 200

The key to sellable #foodporn is to simply ‘undress’ your #foodstagrams. The highly stylized foodie flatlays that we are used to seeing are slowly being phased out as there is a shift toward more accessible food compositions.

Photographing tasty desserts, buttery croissants, and savory pasta dishes no longer requires professional lighting, hyper-stylized sets, or coordinated accessories.

Nikon D810

Nikon AF-S VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED

105mm | ƒ/4 | 1/100s | ISO 100

Images utilizing ambient and natural light, authentic presentation, and spontaneous captures resonate with viewers. This “dressed down” styling creates a relatable visual experience where viewers feel the portrayal of food is representative of what would actually be served, creating a genuine experience that encourages us to indulge.

Nikon D850

50.0 mm f/1.8

50mm | ƒ/2 | 1/800s | ISO 800

