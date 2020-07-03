This article has been sponsored by Xiaomi .

Xiaomi is the world’s fourth-largest smartphone brand. They build amazing products, with reasonable prices. And now, if you’re a Xiaomi phone user, you have the chance to win $5000 US with the ShotByMi 2020 photo contest.

ShotByMi 2020 encourages every Mi Fan to share their story through the lens of Xiaomi phones. They want to see: your vision, your story.

For ShotByMi 2020, there are three independently themed contests, each will run for one month.

The first theme is ‘Summer Vibes’, which will run until July 15, 2020. Participants can log into the contest website, upload photos and videos taken by Xiaomi phones that match the theme.

The Prizes

The grand prize winner, which will be selected by our panel of judges, will win $5000 US and a Xiaomi phone. Ten participants will win the ‘Outstanding Prize’, and will receive a Xiaomi phone.

There are two prizes for the photo and video which get the most likes on the website. These two participants will win the ‘Most Liked Photo’ and the ‘Most Liked Video’ prize and will each receive a Xiaomi ecosystem of products valued at $1000 US.

There will also be a live exhibition for outstanding entries in various countries!

The Judges

Xiaomi has partnered with four influential photographers to judge the contests.

Michael Yamashita is the lead judge. His career at National Geographic Magazine spans 30 years, and he is known as one of photography’s top influencers with over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

He has also won numerous awards for his great achievements in photography, including:

The 2020 recipient of the 9th annual Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) ‘Photography Appreciation Award’

The Picture of the Year, Photo District News, the New York Art Directors Club, and National Press Photographers Association and the Asian American Journalists Association.

He is joined by Jordi Koalitic, a creative photographer who has created his own style; Jord Hammond, a travel photographer, who has explored the most beautiful and remote locations in the world; and Clay Enos, a portrait photographer who shoots behind-the-scenes and promotional photos for some of your favorite superhero films such as Wonder Woman and Justice League.

If you have a Xiaomi phone, shoot your ‘Summer Vibes’ photos and click here to join ShotByMi 2020!

Header photo was taken by Iskandar on a Xiaomi NOTE 5.