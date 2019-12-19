12 Days, 12 Quests, 12 Prizes, and over 82,000 submissions! We asked you to show us your Questmas spirit, and you definitely delivered.
This year we were thrilled to receive almost double the number of submissions as last year. There were so many amazing photos submitted that picking the winners seemed almost impossible. But alas, it had to be done, so we did it.
Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to everyone that submitted to Questmas. Stay tuned for more Quests in 2020!
‘City Vibes’ Winner
Photo by: Roberto Di Patrizi
Prize Details: Roamer II Backpack by Brevite
Check out all the ‘City Vibes’ shortlisted photos here.
‘Pushing Boundaries’ Winner
Photo by: Marta Pang
Prize Details: Loupedeck+ from Loupedeck
Check out all the ‘Pushing Boundaries’ shortlisted photos here.
‘Shadows and Silhouettes’ Winner
Photo by: Juan Zade
Prize Details: Peak Design Bundle from Peak Design
Check out all the ‘Shadows and Silhouettes’ shortlisted photos here.
‘Portraits with Props’ Winner
Photo by: Angela Perez
Prize Details: SP 45mm f/1.8 Di VC USD from Tamron
Check out all the ‘Portraits with Props’ shortlisted photos here.
‘Negative Space’ Winner
Photo by: Inna Mosina
Prize Details: Lambert 12L in Leather Camera Bag from Cecilia
Check out all the ‘Negative Space’ shortlisted photos here.
‘Breathtaking Views’ Winner
Photo by: Šárka Ružicková
Prize Details: GorillaPod 3K PRO & 5K Kit from JOBY
Check out all the ‘Breathtaking Views’ shortlisted photos here.
‘Shooting Through’ Winner
Photo by: Dima Minakin
Prize Details: OMNI Creative Filter System by Lensbaby from Lensbaby
Check out all the ‘Shooting Through’ shortlisted photos here.
‘Pops of Color’ Winner
Photo by: Jason Stokes
Prize Details: Fotopro T-Roc One Tripod by Fotopro
Check out all the ‘Pops of Color’ shortlisted photos here.
‘Capturing Texture’ Winner
Photo by: Laurynas Butkevi?ius
Prize Details: Two SD V90 128GB cards from ProGrade Digital
Check out all the ‘Capturing Texture’ shortlisted photos here.
‘A Day in the Life…’ Winner
Photo by: Aks Huckleberry
Prize Details: Loka UL Bag & Medium Slope ICU from f-stop
Check out all the ‘A Day in the Life…’ shortlisted photos here.
‘Artistic Flatlays’ Winner
Photo by: Natalia Klenova
Prize Details: Befree GT XPRO Aluminium Tripod from Manfrotto
Check out all the ‘Artistic Flatlays’ shortlisted photos here.
‘Playing with Scale’ Winner
Photo by: Roman Olinchuk
Prize Details: Pro Trekker BP 350 AW II from Lowepro
Check out all the ‘Playing with Scale’ shortlisted photos here.
Once again, congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who submitted their photos to Questmas 2019!
