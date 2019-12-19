12 Days, 12 Quests, 12 Prizes, and over 82,000 submissions! We asked you to show us your Questmas spirit, and you definitely delivered.

This year we were thrilled to receive almost double the number of submissions as last year. There were so many amazing photos submitted that picking the winners seemed almost impossible. But alas, it had to be done, so we did it.

Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to everyone that submitted to Questmas. Stay tuned for more Quests in 2020!

‘City Vibes’ Winner

Photo by: Roberto Di Patrizi

Prize Details: Roamer II Backpack by Brevite

‘Pushing Boundaries’ Winner

Photo by: Marta Pang

Prize Details: Loupedeck+ from Loupedeck

‘Shadows and Silhouettes’ Winner

Photo by: Juan Zade

Prize Details: Peak Design Bundle from Peak Design

‘Portraits with Props’ Winner

Photo by: Angela Perez

Prize Details: SP 45mm f/1.8 Di VC USD from Tamron

‘Negative Space’ Winner

Photo by: Inna Mosina

Prize Details: Lambert 12L in Leather Camera Bag from Cecilia

‘Breathtaking Views’ Winner

Photo by: Šárka Ružicková

Prize Details: GorillaPod 3K PRO & 5K Kit from JOBY

‘Shooting Through’ Winner

Photo by: Dima Minakin

Prize Details: OMNI Creative Filter System by Lensbaby from Lensbaby

‘Pops of Color’ Winner

Photo by: Jason Stokes

Prize Details: Fotopro T-Roc One Tripod by Fotopro

‘Capturing Texture’ Winner

Photo by: Laurynas Butkevi?ius

Prize Details: Two SD V90 128GB cards from ProGrade Digital

‘A Day in the Life…’ Winner

Photo by: Aks Huckleberry

Prize Details: Loka UL Bag & Medium Slope ICU from f-stop

‘Artistic Flatlays’ Winner

Photo by: Natalia Klenova

Prize Details: Befree GT XPRO Aluminium Tripod from Manfrotto

‘Playing with Scale’ Winner

Photo by: Roman Olinchuk

Prize Details: Pro Trekker BP 350 AW II from Lowepro

Once again, congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who submitted their photos to Questmas 2019!