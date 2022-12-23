12 Days, 12 Quests, 12 Prizes, and over 126,000 submissions!

With 12 Quest Themes that covered all the bases from Minimalism to Portraiture, Wildlife to Editorial…. There was something for everyone and amazing prizes to be claimed. It was a difficult decision as our community delivered their Questms spirit (yet again!) but our editors and judges were able to decide on the winning images after much deliberation and we’re excited to reveal them.

Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to everyone that submitted to the 4th edition of Questmas. Stay tuned for more Quests in 2023!

‘Minimalism’ Winner

Photo by: Michal Zahornacky

Prize Details: 28mm f5.6 Lens by TTArtisan

Check out all the ‘Minimalism’ shortlisted photos

‘Petography’ Winner

Photo by: Tyler McAuley

Prize Details: $300 US in Long Weekend Gear

Check out all the ‘Petography’ shortlisted photos

‘Nature’ Winner

Photo by: Karol Nienartowicz

Prize Details: Hadley pro 2020 Camera Bag by Billingham

Check out all the ‘Nature’ shortlisted photos

‘Editorial’ Winner

Photo by: Lisa-Marie McGinn

Prize Details: Classic Filter Kits by Fractals

Check out all the ‘Editorial’ shortlisted photos

‘Aerial’ Winner

Photo by: Alberto Agnoletto

Prize Details: ProTactic BP 350 AW II Camera Bag by Lowepro

Check out all the ‘Aerial’ shortlisted photos

‘Travel’ Winner

Photo by: Mike Tesselaar

Prize Details: Brian 2.0 Carbon Fibre Travel Tripod by 3 Legged Thing

Check out all the ‘Travel’ shortlisted photos

‘Monochrome’ Winner

Photo by: Veronika Christos

Prize Details: Moza Slypod Pro by Gudsen Moza

Check out all the ‘Monochrome’ shortlisted photos

‘Wildlife’ Winner

Photo by: Dario Maschietti

Prize Details: Tripod Kit by Gitzo

Check out all the ‘Wildlife’ shortlisted photos

‘Portraiture‘ Winner

Photo by: Grzegorz Bukalski

Prize Details: AD100Pro Creating Kit by Godox

Check out all the ‘Portraiture’ shortlisted photos

‘Conceptual’ Winner

Photo by: Natalie Seitner

Prize Details: Rotation 22L Backpack by ThinkTank Photo

Check out all the ‘Conceptual’ shortlisted photos

‘Architecture’ Winner

Photo by: Tamer Radwan

Prize Details: Alpha Globetrotter XC Camera Backpack by Langly

Check out all the ‘Architecture’ shortlisted photos

‘Urban’ Winner

Photo by: Jonas / Bildmedia

Prize Details: 055 Aluminum 3-Section Tripod Kit by Manfrotto

Check out all the ‘Urban’ shortlisted photos

Once again, congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to everyone who submitted their photos to Questmas 2022!