12 Days, 12 Quests, 12 Prizes, and over 126,000 submissions!
With 12 Quest Themes that covered all the bases from Minimalism to Portraiture, Wildlife to Editorial…. There was something for everyone and amazing prizes to be claimed. It was a difficult decision as our community delivered their Questms spirit (yet again!) but our editors and judges were able to decide on the winning images after much deliberation and we’re excited to reveal them.
Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to everyone that submitted to the 4th edition of Questmas. Stay tuned for more Quests in 2023!
‘Minimalism’ Winner
Photo by: Michal Zahornacky
Prize Details: 28mm f5.6 Lens by TTArtisan
Check out all the ‘Minimalism’ shortlisted photos
‘Petography’ Winner
Photo by: Tyler McAuley
Prize Details: $300 US in Long Weekend Gear
Check out all the ‘Petography’ shortlisted photos
‘Nature’ Winner
Photo by: Karol Nienartowicz
Prize Details: Hadley pro 2020 Camera Bag by Billingham
Check out all the ‘Nature’ shortlisted photos
‘Editorial’ Winner
Photo by: Lisa-Marie McGinn
Prize Details: Classic Filter Kits by Fractals
Check out all the ‘Editorial’ shortlisted photos
‘Aerial’ Winner
Photo by: Alberto Agnoletto
Prize Details: ProTactic BP 350 AW II Camera Bag by Lowepro
Check out all the ‘Aerial’ shortlisted photos
‘Travel’ Winner
Photo by: Mike Tesselaar
Prize Details: Brian 2.0 Carbon Fibre Travel Tripod by 3 Legged Thing
Check out all the ‘Travel’ shortlisted photos
‘Monochrome’ Winner
Photo by: Veronika Christos
Prize Details: Moza Slypod Pro by Gudsen Moza
Check out all the ‘Monochrome’ shortlisted photos
‘Wildlife’ Winner
Photo by: Dario Maschietti
Prize Details: Tripod Kit by Gitzo
Check out all the ‘Wildlife’ shortlisted photos
‘Portraiture‘ Winner
Photo by: Grzegorz Bukalski
Prize Details: AD100Pro Creating Kit by Godox
Check out all the ‘Portraiture’ shortlisted photos
‘Conceptual’ Winner
Photo by: Natalie Seitner
Prize Details: Rotation 22L Backpack by ThinkTank Photo
Check out all the ‘Conceptual’ shortlisted photos
‘Architecture’ Winner
Photo by: Tamer Radwan
Prize Details: Alpha Globetrotter XC Camera Backpack by Langly
Check out all the ‘Architecture’ shortlisted photos
‘Urban’ Winner
Photo by: Jonas / Bildmedia
Prize Details: 055 Aluminum 3-Section Tripod Kit by Manfrotto
Check out all the ‘Urban’ shortlisted photos
Once again, congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to everyone who submitted their photos to Questmas 2022!