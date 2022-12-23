12 Days, 12 Quests, 12 Prizes, and over 126,000 submissions!

With 12 Quest Themes that covered all the bases from Minimalism to Portraiture, Wildlife to Editorial…. There was something for everyone and amazing prizes to be claimed. It was a difficult decision as our community delivered their Questms spirit (yet again!) but our editors and judges were able to decide on the winning images after much deliberation and we’re excited to reveal them.

Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to everyone that submitted to the 4th edition of Questmas. Stay tuned for more Quests in 2023!

‘Minimalism’ Winner


Nina in Wonderland by Michal Zahornacky on 500px.com

Photo by: Michal Zahornacky
Prize Details: 28mm f5.6 Lens by TTArtisan

Check out all the ‘Minimalism’ shortlisted photos

 

‘Petography’ Winner


- My cat winks at me sometimes… and I always wink back just incase it’s some kind of code ? - by Tyler McAuley on 500px.com

Photo by: Tyler McAuley
Prize Details: $300 US in Long Weekend Gear

Check out all the ‘Petography’ shortlisted photos

 

‘Nature’ Winner


Bonsai by Karol Nienartowicz on 500px.com

Photo by: Karol Nienartowicz
Prize Details: Hadley pro 2020 Camera Bag by Billingham

Check out all the ‘Nature’ shortlisted photos

 

‘Editorial’ Winner


THAT GIRL I by Lisa-Marie McGinn on 500px.com

Photo by: Lisa-Marie McGinn
Prize Details: Classic Filter Kits by Fractals

Check out all the ‘Editorial’ shortlisted photos

 

‘Aerial’ Winner


Cansiglio road by Alberto Agnoletto on 500px.com

Photo by: Alberto Agnoletto
Prize Details: ProTactic BP 350 AW II Camera Bag by Lowepro

Check out all the ‘Aerial’ shortlisted photos

 

‘Travel’ Winner


Roadtrip Sunsets by Mike Tesselaar on 500px.com

Photo by: Mike Tesselaar
Prize Details: Brian 2.0 Carbon Fibre Travel Tripod by 3 Legged Thing

Check out all the ‘Travel’ shortlisted photos

 

‘Monochrome’ Winner


THE PLACE OF THE MIRACLES by Veronika Christos on 500px.com

Photo by: Veronika Christos
Prize Details: Moza Slypod Pro by Gudsen Moza

Check out all the ‘Monochrome’ shortlisted photos

 

‘Wildlife’ Winner


I'm watching you by Dario Maschietti on 500px.com

Photo by: Dario Maschietti
Prize Details: Tripod Kit by Gitzo

Check out all the ‘Wildlife’ shortlisted photos

Portraiture‘ Winner


Irena by Grzegorz Bukalski on 500px.com

Photo by: Grzegorz Bukalski
Prize Details: AD100Pro Creating Kit by Godox

Check out all the ‘Portraiture’ shortlisted photos

 

‘Conceptual’ Winner


Inner Child by Natalie Seitner on 500px.com

Photo by: Natalie Seitner
Prize Details: Rotation 22L Backpack by ThinkTank Photo

Check out all the ‘Conceptual’ shortlisted photos

 

‘Architecture’ Winner


BINGHATTI patterns & Shadows by Tamer Radwan on 500px.com

Photo by: Tamer Radwan
Prize Details: Alpha Globetrotter XC Camera Backpack by Langly

Check out all the ‘Architecture’ shortlisted photos

 

‘Urban’ Winner


New York by Jonas / Bildmedia on 500px.com

Photo by: Jonas / Bildmedia
Prize Details: 055 Aluminum 3-Section Tripod Kit by Manfrotto

Check out all the ‘Urban’ shortlisted photos

Once again, congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to everyone who submitted their photos to Questmas 2022!