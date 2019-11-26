It’s that time of year again—Questmas! So grab your gear and get creative, because this is your chance to win an awesome prize from some of the world’s top photography brands.

For our second annual Questmas, we’ve partnered with 12 brands to bring you the ultimate photo challenge.

12 Days. 12 Quests. 12 Prizes.

Starting December 1 and running until December 12, 500px members will have the opportunity to compete in 12 different Quests and a chance to win an exciting prize. Each Quest has a unique theme to inspire you and test your skills. To be eligible to win a Quest, all you need to do is submit a photo that meets the theme and requirements outlined in the brief.

At the end of the 12 days, 500px’s team of photo editors will review the submissions and select one lucky winner to take home the grand prize from each Quest. The winning photos will also be featured in a blog post and a gallery by 500px.

Checkout the Quests here! (starting December 1)

Prizes

Prize and Quest Details

Quest: City Vibes

Sponsored by: Brevite

Prize Details: Roamer II Backpack

This everyday backpack is so light, you’ll forget it’s there. At just over two pounds, the Roamer is the lightest camera backpack you’ll own. But don’t let the weight deceive you—this bag is built to protect what’s valuable to you.

Quest: Pushing Boundaries

Sponsored by: Loupedeck

Prize Details: Loupedeck+

Made for pros, enthusiasts and everyone in between, Loupedeck+ has an intuitive user interface with controls for retouching, grading and fine-tuning your work.

Quest: Shadows and Silhouettes

Sponsored by: Peak Design

Prize Details: Peak Design Bundle

The ultimate Peak Design bundle includes the versatile Everyday Backpack that adapts to your ever-changing gear, lifestyle and environment and gives you unrivalled accessibility, expandability, and organization. The bundle also includes a slide, slide lite, and capture.

Quest: Portraits with Props

Sponsored by: Tamron

Prize Details: SP 45mm f/1.8 Di VC USD

The SP 45mm f/1.8 Di VC USD from Tamron presents a unique perspective and pairs it with a sophisticated optical layout and VC image stabilization for enhanced image quality.

Quest: Negative Space

Sponsored by: Cecilia

Prize Details: Lambert 12L in Leather Camera Bag

Meticulously crafted from full-grain cowhide leather, the Lambert Camera Messenger Bag combines urban heritage style and versatile functionality. The Lambert is specially designed to fit both mirrorless cameras and standard size DSLR cameras with room for additional lenses, accessories, and everyday essentials.

Quest: Breathtaking Views

Sponsored by: JOBY

Prize Details: GorillaPod 3K PRO & 5K Kit

Built for the Pro. Machined aluminum GorillaPod plus precision-engineered ball head with Arca-Swiss® compatible quick release plate. Can be configured for still photography, cinematography, vlogging or live streaming in 3 modes: grip, wrap or stand.

Quest: Shooting through

Sponsored by: Lensbaby

Prize Details: OMNI Creative Filter System by Lensbaby

OMNI Creative Filter System is an innovative alternative to shooting through handheld objects. It includes three magnetic Effect Wands that create a myriad of magical in-camera effects. The OMNI comes in both a Small and Large to fit a range of lens sizes and this prize pack includes both. This bundle also includes the OMNI Crystal Expansion Pack featuring three additional crystals and the OMNI Color Expansion Pack with two multi-colored crystals, a rainbow diffraction film, plus a variety of luminescent and textured films and gels.

Quest: Pops of Color

Sponsored by: Fotopro

Prize Details: Fotopro T-Roc One Tripod

The T-Roc ONE Professional Tripod from Fotopro is a 4-section carbon fiber support with twist locks. The locks disengage to extend the legs along with the rapid center column from a folded length of 15.7″ to a maximum height of 54.9″.

Quest: Capturing Texture

Sponsored by: ProGrade Digital

Prize Details: Two SD V90 128GB cards

ProGrade Digital SDXC™ UHS-II, V90 brings peak performance to cameras that produce incredibly rich data files. A V90 rating ensures capture of no less than 90MB/s—a crucial performance level required by the latest generation cinema and photography cameras.

Quest: A Day in the Life…

Sponsored by: f-stop

Prize Details: Loka UL Bag & Medium Slope ICU

This prize pack contains the Loka UL and a Medium Slope ICU. The Loka UL was designed to meet the needs of adventurous creatives who need a comfortable, durable, ultra-lightweight pack to protect their photo and video equipment. Tipping the scales at a mere 1kg, this pound-pinching 37-liter pack features a rip-stop nylon shell, full-size suspension, and internal frame for comfort and stability. Rear and top access make the form-fitting Loka UL a versatile pack, ideal for adventures when all that is needed is a camera and the bare essentials.

Quest: Artistic Flatlays

Sponsored by: Manfrotto

Prize Details: Befree GT XPRO Aluminium Tripod

The Befree GT XPRO Aluminium is the first Manfrotto Travel Tripod developed for professional macro photographers. A new aluminium travel tripod that combines portability with maximum versatility enabling the most creative photographers to push their limits.

Quest: Playing with Scale

Sponsored by: LowePro

Prize Details: Pro Trekker BP 350 AW II

The Pro Trekker BP 350 AW II Backpack is designed for professional photographers, purpose-built to organize and protect the maximum amount of gear in a compact design. Perfect when you need carry-on compatibility for air travel and all-day comfort for carrying heavy loads to remote shoots. Thoughtful organization and modern, outdoor ergonomics.

What are Quests?

New to Quests? No problem. Quests are creative photo challenges designed to help 500px photographers test their skills and get recognized for their work. Each Quest has a different theme inspired by current photography trends, a unique set of requirements, and a prize.

To submit to a Quest, visit the Quests page where you’ll find all active Quests that are currently accepting submissions. If there’s an active Quest that piques your interest, review the brief, the requirements, and the inspiration example images we’ve curated to give you an idea of what we’re looking for—then get shooting and submit your photo!