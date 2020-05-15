From set up, to capture, to post-production editing, we know that hours can be spent on a single image, not to mention the hundreds of photos a single shoot can produce. Now imagine if there was a tool that allowed you to make all the necessary edits on a single image and then instantly sync all the adjustments with just ONE click. Well there is, and we’re excited to announce our new partnership with Luminar, a premier AI-based photo editing software.

Starting today, you can purchase Luminar 4 directly from 500px as an add-on to a Pro or Awesome membership.

What’s New

When purchasing a new 500px membership, you’ll be able to add-on Luminar to your purchase. If you’re buying Pro, you can get Luminar for only $79 US, if you buy Awesome, you can add-on Luminar for $89 US.

When you purchase Luminar, you own the software forever, it’s not a subscription. You’ll also be sent a key that will work on two computers in the same household.

With the latest update of Luminar, you’ll be able to edit your photos in Luminar, and then upload them directly to 500px with only a few clicks!

About Luminar

Sklyum has been building photo editing software since 2009. Since then, they have been growing quickly with millions of users around the world today. Their award-winning AI-based editing software allows photographers to make updates to their photos quickly and easily, sometimes with only a few clicks. Replace the sky in your photo, enhance the skin on your models, erase objects from your photos, and more.

We’re dedicated to improving photographer workflows. We want to make the process of getting your photos from your camera to 500px or to your clients quick and easy, which is why we have partnered with Luminar.

To celebrate this launch, we’re offering a membership promo. Use the code May2020 and you’ll get a Pro membership with Luminar for $126.95/year or an Awesome membership with Luminar for $118.94/year.

Purchase Luminar now with your next 500px membership .