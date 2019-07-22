With a global community of over 15 million photographers, it’s safe to say there is never a shortage of talent at 500px

When it comes to choosing our Ambassadors, we look for community members who have a strong passion for photography and are constantly pushing past their creative boundaries. They are creators who are driven, eager, and excited to share their knowledge and skills with the 500px community.

So without further ado, meet your Ambassadors!



Favorite gear: Canon 6D and Sigma 50mm 1.4

Photography style in three words: Intimate, light, fresh

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“All that I can offer! From my own skills to meeting people who want to learn, teach, or just appreciate photography. I want to be able to share stories I have, whether it’s in the city of Chicago or going abroad and sharing stories there. I love being able to connect with others in the community and share my skills.”

Favorite gear: Contax G1 with Zeiss 28mm Biogon lens (and more—reach out if you would like more information)

Photography style in three words: Moody Japanese Streets

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“My biggest wish is that people get to see either their city, or a city in which they’ve never traveled to, in a new light or through a different perspective. I hope that brings the viewer some renewed interest in the environment, which is known to them, or inspires them to travel to an environment which may not [be].”

Favorite gear: Canon 1DX II

Photography style in three words: Cinematic, nostalgic, punchy

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“Being able to spark the interest for people to pick up a camera and travel the world.”

Favorite gear: Canon 1DX Mark ii

Photography style in three words: Colorful candid compositions

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“I’d love to inspire others to get out and connect with their world, to learn how to freeze those special moments in time and remain authentic.”

Favorite gear: Canon EOS R

Photography style in three words: Wildlife, authentic, outdoors

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“I want to show the community how beautiful our underworld (ocean) is”

Favorite gear: Canon 5D markIV and Broncolor Siros 800s

Photography style in three words: Portrait, fashion, beauty

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“I would like to bring inspiration to the 500px community, a new artistic vision, and photos with stories. I would like to inspire other photographers to come out of their comfort zone and try new techniques.”

Favorite gear: Nikon D800, Sb-910

Photography style in three words: Magical still life

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“I want people to see another side of traditional still-life photography and explore it. I want more still-life photos that are modern and smart.”

Favorite gear: Canon 5D Mark IV w/24-70mm ii

Photography style in three words: Portraits, street, aerial

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“I want to inspire others as I have been inspired. Creating content that is not only unique, but that also makes someone feel something. I want to be able to spread positivity and gratitude through my photography and help others find their path to their emotional outlets.”

Favorite gear: 5D Mark IV

Photography style in three words: Bright vibrant landscapes

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“I’d like to bring my knowledge and thoughts/opinions about photography to the community to help others.”

Favorite gear: Canon 5D Mark IV with 24-70 lens

Photography style in three words: Interesting, ironic, sexy

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“I would love to inspire people to search for beauty, to learn to express their ideas, and to share the visual sense in photography.”

Favorite gear: Nikon D850 and Sigma 85mm f/1.4

Photography style in three words: Happy dog photos

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“I want to show, that doing amazing things is easier than everyone thinks. As I wrote in my 500px article don’t think twice—just hit the road!”

Favorite gear: Canon 5D mark IV and 135 mm f 2.0 lens

Photography style in three words: Surreal, magic, dreamy

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“[A] different story. More fine art and dreamy, surreal photos.”

Favorite gear: LCD hood with a magnifying glass

Photography style in three words: Story in photo

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“Share my passion for photography and inspire others to go the extra mile”

Favorite gear: Outex underwater housing

Photography style in three words: Soulful at sea

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“Inspiration! I want people who sees my images to get inspired to get out there and experience the nature and ocean themselves.”

Favorite gear: Canon 5D MIII w/ Canon 70 – 200mm 2.8 lens

Photography style in three words: Colorful moody portraits

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“I’m all about faces! So I’d love to show how I approach all aspects of my portrait work, and bring more people into the community.”

Favorite gear: Canon 5d mark ii

Photography style in 3 words: Conceptual and minimalistic

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“An example of another way, and finding yourself”

Favorite gear: Circular polarizers and the DJI Mavic 2 Pro

Photography style in three words: Vibrant simple landscapes

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“Thoughtful reflection on our opportunities and, I believe, responsibilities, as artists.”

Favorite gear: Sigma Art Lenses

Photography style in three words: American West Lifestyle

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“Fun, engagement, and education”

Favorite gear: Canon 5D Mark II

Photography style in three words: Atmospheric dreamy portraits

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“As an ambassador, I want to inspire, support, and educate members of the 500px community. I also want to learn from them and hear their stories. It’s important for artists to feel heard in this busy world. I’d like to give passionate photographers a voice and an opportunity to feel like they belong somewhere, because they undoubtedly do.”

Favorite gear: Sony A7III with Sony 24-70 2.8 GM

Photography style in three words: Places and people

What will you bring to the 500px community?

“I want to share my work and knowledge with the community and inspire others to never stop pursuing their dreams. We have one life and we should make the best out of it.”

