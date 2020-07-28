500px is committed to providing photographers with opportunities to participate in evolving trends within commercial advertising. We not only want to provide an authentic look at global experiences, but redefine representation and drive inclusivity within commercial photography.

To do this, we launched the 500px Commercial Grants program to help develop content representative of evolving trends around the world. In May 2020, we launched Commercial Grants: Life Online which saw the 500px Content Team partner with creators in an effort to document what it means to create connection through technology.

We awarded five Commercial Grants of $1000 US each to the following photographers:

Tema, Ghana

Junior is a photographer based in Ghana who uses a multidisciplinary approach to his photography, video, and design to help influence the visual aesthetic of his work. He regularly focuses on creating visual intimacy between his work and the viewer. His work for Life Online considers the passive online actions that bring connection and documents technology usage in more rural areas of Ghana.

Victoria, Canada

Marcia is a Brazilian lifestyle photographer who has mastered the micro moment—a trend we see gaining traction in commercial photography. She captures the small details that happen throughout the day, helping to create a universal narrative through authentic lifestyle images. Her work for Life Online considers how technology has been used to enhance family connectedness.

Lledia, Spain

Olha is from Ukraine, but now lives in Spain, where she is constantly inspired by the country’s beauty. She shot over 800 images for this Grant, but whittled her selection down. She is still defining her own style, but likes to focus on warmth and color. She is regularly inspired by the people around her and is grateful for the support of her husband who helps her bring her ideas to life. Her work for the Life Online Grant focuses on the accessibility of portable devices in and around the home.

Kyiv, Ukraine

Oleksandr is a photographer based in Kyiv, Ukraine. His focus is on sport and lifestyle photography. He loves traveling and always brings his camera, searching for picturesque moments to capture. His secret: documenting people who are doing what they love, resulting in content that appears sincere and vivid. His work for the Life Online Grant focuses on at home workouts and remote work.

Lena, United States

Heather has been a professional photographer in northwest Illinois for 14 years. While natural lifestyle and freelance photography are her passions, Heather’s most frequent subjects are her three children. Each day she captures the shenanigans of her twin boys and beautiful daughter. When Heather isn’t taking pictures, she can be found editing them at her local Starbucks over an iced chai tea latte. Her work for the Life Online Grant focuses on her children using technology in their daily lives.

The 500px Commercial Grant: Life Online is part of the 500px Commercial Grants program, which has awarded over $10,000 US to photographers worldwide. You can learn more about 500px Commercial Grants and how you can contribute to diversifying representation here.

