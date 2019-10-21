Earlier this month, we headed to the beautiful city of Montreal to host our second Life After Likes panel series in partnership with MAKE UP FOR EVER .

This special edition, which we called Masters of Beauty , was created specifically to inspire beauty photographers and influencers, and discuss how they can break through the noise and create unique content that stands out in this digital era.

Our panel, which consisted of four talented photographers and a MAKE UP FOR EVER representative, provided the audience with amazing insight. We discussed everything from working with models to getting exposure in an oversaturated market to collaborating with beauty brands. We concluded the evening with a live studio shoot where attendees were able to shoot a model with a dramatic beauty look provided by MAKE UP FOR EVER.

Watch a highlight of the event, plus check out fun photos of the night below. Let us know in the comments, or on our social channels, where you want to see us take the next Life After Likes panel!

A special thank you to our partner MAKE UP FOR EVER. And to our panelist; Dariane Sanche, Yannis Guibinga, Allison Morris, and Mat Guerin.

Look out for more Life After Likes events coming to a city near you soon. Follow us on social to stay updated to see where we are headed next.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn