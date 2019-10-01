The impact of influencers is at an all-time high, especially in the beauty industry, which tops the chart when it comes to over-saturation. It’s now extremely competitive for photographers to break through the noise and create unique content that stands out.

That’s where Life After Likes: Masters of Beauty comes in. The event will explore how you can bring your personality into your work in order to distinguish yourself from all of the other beauty influencers out there. And do it while still creating content that meets the needs of your clients and engages your followers.

The Event:

On October 10 join 500px and MAKE UP FOR EVER online or in Montreal for an exclusive panel series focusing on what it takes to succeed as a beauty photographer in the era of social media.

We want the evening to be a conversation, so come prepared with any questions you have for the panel of photographers, 500px, and MAKE UP FOR EVER!

Date: October 10th

Webinar Time: 6:30 pm EST

In-person event: Montreal

*Limited spots available. First come first serve*

Click this link to sign up for the Webinar. Or RSVP to the Montreal event here.

Meet the Panel:

Featuring: MAKE UP FOR EVER

Click this link to learn about MAKE UP FOR EVER’s Ultra HD Foundation and find your shade.

Hosted by: 500px

We can’t wait to see you there!

Click this link to sign up for the Webinar. Or RSVP to the Montreal event here.