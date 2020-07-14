Looking for a creative project to take on this summer? 500px and Collective Arts Brewing have joined forces to give photographers around the world a one-of-a-kind canvas—a beer can!

This is a unique opportunity to get your PHOTO and NAME front and center on a limited edition beer can that will be in beer and liquor stores around the world and seen by millions.

We are currently holding an open call for submissions from photographers who want to be featured on the fall 2020 Jam Up the Mash series.

Full details here .

Call for Photography

Starting July 14, you can submit your photo(s) to the “Jam Up the Mash” Quest on 500px. The brief provides you with all the information you need in order to be considered. We’ve also compiled a Gallery of inspiration images to get you started.

The deadline for submissions is Aug 9, 2020

Theme

Staying true to the cans identity, we want to see conceptual and eye catching photos that feature the color RED.

Selection Process & Prizes

500px and Collective Arts will handpick the top four photographers whose work best exemplifies the theme. The top four photographers will then have their name and photo featured on the Jam Up the Mash beer can.

These photos will also be rewarded a cash prize:

1st place: $1000 US

2nd place: $500 US

3rd place: $250 US

4th place: $200 US

Submit your photos now!

Ransack the Universe

Last year we were blown away with the submissions for the “Ransack the Universe” Quest. Here are the winning selections for the Ransack the Universe IPA:



Photographers (left to right)

Juj Winn, Angel Torres, Karen Khachaturov, and Agnieszka Pa?ko