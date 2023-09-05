Last month, the 500px team hosted our second Licensing webinar in our In Focus series. In Focus dives deep into various Licensing and commercial themes to break down topics and concepts aimed to help photographers develop their portfolios with content types image buyers are looking for.

Our latest webinar, In Focus: Capturing realness in commercial photography, detailed the importance of realness and authenticity in commercial advertising. The 500px team walked through various terms and buzzwords commonly used, and illustrated how to shoot successful content for today’s consumers.

“It is an exciting time,” says our Community Manager, Logan Bales. “We are experiencing a turning point within advertising. Gone are the days where brands and companies can ‘pull the wool over consumers eyes’ and rely solely on tactics. Today consumers are more educated and are especially aware of marketing and advertising strategies that were historically used.”

What does this mean? Well, the consumer brand relationship is changing drastically, and we see more consumers being verbal in their expectations and needs. Consumers want to see more realistic and everyday depictions of people and life in their advertising. They want to stop chasing perfection and instead focus on global impacts and values. This has led to brands and companies adopting more relatable and genuine branding that builds trust and transparency that consumers want to see.

