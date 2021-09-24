The editors of the photography website Feature Shoot have just relaunched their worldwide project The Print Swap, giving photographers of all genres more opportunities to have their work shared, collected, and exhibited. Since its beginning five years ago, The Print Swap has connected artists across continents.

The premise:

Anyone can tag their photos #theprintswap or upload them here for consideration. Participating photographers give a print and receive a print of their choosing from another artist somewhere in the world, delivered right to their doorsteps.

Feature Shoot is also giving selected Print Swap photographers the chance to show their work at the world-renowned Indian Photo Festival (IPF) in Hyderabad, India, running from November 19th to December 19th. The deadline for entry is September 30th.

‘Open Sea’ © John Andreas Godwin (@johnandreas)

All photographers who take part in The Print Swap before the deadline will be part of a digital exhibition at IPF, and 25 outstanding photos will be chosen by a world-class jury to be part of a printed exhibition as well. In addition, 30 more photos will be hand-selected by the judges to be featured in another public exhibition, taking place in the streets of New York City, with locations in the Lower East Side, Soho, and the West Village.

The exhibitions will be curated by a panel of judges that includes Alison Zavos, the Founder of Feature Shoot and The Print Swap; Aquin Matthews, the Founder and Director of the Indian Photo Festival; Maarten Schilt, the Founder of Schilt Publishing & Gallery in Amsterdam; and Anna Dickson, Visual Lead at Google. The theme for submissions is open.

‘Boy on NYC Subway’ © Neil Kramer (@neilochka)

First launched in 2016, The Print Swap has exhibited the work of hundreds of photographers, with gallery shows in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Paris, Sydney, Melbourne, Hanoi, and beyond. Participating photographers have hailed from six continents, representing countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Thailand, China, Japan, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, Italy, Germany, Hungary, France, Finland, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Slovakia, Ukraine, Greece, Turkey, Russia, Qatar, Pakistan, and far beyond.

How to Submit to The Print Swap:

Tag #theprintswap on Instagram, or upload them directly here. It costs just $50 per image to participate in The Print Swap, and Feature Shoot covers high-quality printing on beautiful archival paper plus shipping anywhere in the world. All photographers who swap prints between now and September 30th will be eligible for consideration for their upcoming shows in Hyderabad and New York. You can learn more by visiting The Print Swap website or following along on Instagram at @theprintswap.

Not on 500px yet? Sign up here to explore more impactful photography.