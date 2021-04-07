Calling all photographers!

500px and fine art photographer Neil Dankoff have teamed up to give our community an exclusive opportunity to exhibit their work in a Neil Dankoff Gallery and win a photography dream trip to Indonesia at the NIHI Subma resort. Keep reading for all the details.

The Competition

500px members are invited to submit their work to any of the six categories on the Neil Dankoff Photography Competition website. One winner from each category will be selected to exhibit their work for a month-long gallery show at a Neil Dankoff Gallery. Winning photos will be professionally printed and mounted by Toronto Image Works. Photographers have the option to sell their work during the exhibit with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the photographer.

Categories:

Landscape

Minimalism

Wildlife

People/Portrait

Architecture

City/Urban

The Prizes

We have partnered with some top photography brands to present all six winners with an awesome prize package valued at over $2,200 US.

The Grand Prize

One of the six photographers will win an all-inclusive photography trip of a lifetime to the luxury resort, Nihi Sumba-Indonesia.

Trip details include:

5 nights stay in a one-bedroom villa with private pool

Wi-fi

Airfares

All meals

60-minute massage

Scheduled activities

Swimming with horses

3 photography sessions with Neil Dankoff

And more!

Submission Process

Submissions are now open and will close on May 9, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT

To submit a photo for consideration please do the following:

Go to the Enter Competition section on the Neil Dankoff Competition website Register by entering your details, including your 500px Profile URL. This is mandatory to be considered for the exhibit. (Not a 500px member? Sign up for free today!) Click on the ‘Submit Photo’ button in the category of your choosing and upload your photo Select another photo to submit (optional). Repeat the process until you’ve submitted all the photos you’d like to enter Pay the submission fee

Join us for a Live Webinar

Want to learn more about the competition, prizes, and submission process? Then join 500px and Neil Dankoff for a live Webinar as we discuss all the details, take questions, and learn some photography tips and tricks from Neil.

Date: Thursday, April 15

Time: 7PM EDT

RSVP to the Webinar