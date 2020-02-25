Call for Photography!

Interested in having your work exhibited in the largest photography festival in the world? 500px is now accepting submissions from photographers to exhibit their work in the 500px “Broken Reality” exhibit as part of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival this May.

For our third annual CONTACT exhibition, interested photographers can submit their work for consideration via the 500px “Broken Reality” Quest. Submissions are open now until March 29.

Submit your work now!

The Theme

Photos submitted for consideration should challenge the viewer’s perception of reality and attempt to enable them to see beyond the surface. Images should focus on pushing the boundaries between reality and fantasy, showing us things that seem impossible in everyday life.

Check out this Gallery to get inspired.

Process and Awards

500px Editors will review and select 100 photographers to exhibit their photo in 500px’s “Broken Reality” gallery as part of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival.

The three photos that best exemplify the Quest theme will be awarded a cash prize:

1st place: $1000 US

2nd place: $500 US

3rd place: $250 US

Exhibit Details

Location: 500px HQ

22 Duncan Street

Toronto, Canada

Runs: May 1-31, 2020

Next Steps

1. Log in or create a 500px profile.

2. Review the brief and inspiration images.

3. Submit photo(s) to the “Broken Reality” Quest on 500px.

4. Bonus: add a story about your photo in the description.

5. Selected photographers will be emailed mid-March.

You can see highlights from last year’s CONTACT exhibition below.

Special thanks to our partner Fujifilm Print Life for preparing the printing of the exhibition.