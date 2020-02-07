Black History Month is a time of remembering and acknowledging the violent and complex experiences African-Americans face in America. Last decade we saw a new movement rise up in response to increasing tensions and news coverage of police brutality and racial profiling.

The Black Lives Matter movement began in 2013 in response to George Zimmerman receiving an acquittal for the death of Trayvon Martin, an African-American teenager from Sanford, Florida. The public outcry against the media’s coverage of Martin’s death, and Zimmerman’s portrayal in the news, showed the power of social media activism in the modern age.

Other protests began in support of the movement, notably Colin Kaepernick choosing to kneel for the national anthem in 2016. His widely publicized demonstration was in solidarity with protests acknowledging the disproportionate police violence against black people in America.

500px is filled with incredible photos that live as a timeline of the movement's marches as protesters work to keep the movement alive.

Black Lives Matter protest / Uptown by Thomas Wray on 500px.com

black lives matter lapd cadets black and white o by Kevin MG on 500px.com

Chicago Mayor Emanuel should resign by Bob Simpson on 500px.com

Black Lives Matter - Memphis - July 11th 2016 by Aaron Baggett on 500px.com

Black Lives Matter - Memphis - July 11th 2016 by Aaron Baggett on 500px.com

Black Lives Matter March, Ithaca, NY by Sam Fuller on 500px.com

Black Lives Matter! by Luiz Laco on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

Seattle Stands with Michael Brown by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

Seattle Stands with Michael Brown by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

Seattle Stands with Michael Brown by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

Seattle Stands with Michael Brown by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

Black Lives Matter protest / die-in by Thomas Wray on 500px.com

by Christina Verderame on 500px.com

Seattle Stands with Michael Brown by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

Seattle Stands with Michael Brown by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

Seattle Stands with Michael Brown by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

Seattle Stands with Michael Brown by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

Seattle Stands with Michael Brown by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

Seattle Stands with Michael Brown by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

Seattle Stands with Michael Brown by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

RIP Michael Brown | #BlackLivesMatter by Catherine Miano Johnson on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

Girl at the Black Lives Matter protest by Joshua Namdar on 500px.com

November 10: National Day of Action for economic & by Bob Simpson on 500px.com

Black Lives Matter protest / Uptown by Thomas Wray on 500px.com

Black Lives Matter protest/ die-in by Thomas Wray on 500px.com

Chicago Mayor Emanuel should resign by Bob Simpson on 500px.com

Justice for All by Cristina Guidi on 500px.com

Black Lives Matter protest/ die-in by Thomas Wray on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

Justice for All by Cristina Guidi on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

Black Lives Matter by Geoffrey Black on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

Maced and Traumatized: Occupy Denver by Eliz Reese on 500px.com

Black Lives Matter - dapperQ by Connie Tsang on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

Protest by Jason Williams on 500px.com

"Black Lives Matter" protests in NY by Inwards Outwards on 500px.com

