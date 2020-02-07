Black History Month is a time of remembering and acknowledging the violent and complex experiences African-Americans face in America. Last decade we saw a new movement rise up in response to increasing tensions and news coverage of police brutality and racial profiling.

The Black Lives Matter movement began in 2013 in response to George Zimmerman receiving an acquittal for the death of Trayvon Martin, an African-American teenager from Sanford, Florida. The public outcry against the media’s coverage of Martin’s death, and Zimmerman’s portrayal in the news, showed the power of social media activism in the modern age.

Other protests began in support of the movement, notably Colin Kaepernick choosing to kneel for the national anthem in 2016. His widely publicized demonstration was in solidarity with protests acknowledging the disproportionate police violence against black people in America.

500px is filled with incredible photos that live as a timeline of the movement’s marches as protesters work to keep the movement alive. Check them out below.

