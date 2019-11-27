From the 500px family to yours, we want to wish those of you celebrating today a very Merry Christmas.

In many homes the world over presents are being ripped apart with gusto as the token family photographer (probably you) annoys everybody else with the incessant clicks of the shutter as they capture this morning for posterity.

It only seems right that today be a day filled with beautiful photography. So, whether or not the above describes your morning, we saved three of the best Top 10 lists for today, starting with the Top 10 Family Photos of 2014.

It has to be said that photographers Adrian Murray and John Wilhelm dominated this list. Each had about 10 photos that made the top 50. If you love Family photography, you can’t go wrong checking out either of their profiles.

And if you’re interested in browsing through even more heartwarming Family photography on 500px, check out the Popular page, browse through the Family category Editors’ Choice picks, or click here to see the most popular Family photos ever uploaded to 500px.