Each month, we highlight some of the best Licensing submissions in our 500px New in Licensing Gallery. In this series, we’ll delve into why these photos are in high demand and make for excellent Licensing content. As part of our ongoing commitment to educate and inform our 500px Licensing Contributors, we’ll feature new and relevant photos on a monthly basis to help inspire creativity and connect Contributors with the latest trends in the Licensing industry. So, without further ado, let’s dive into this month’s top 10 photos that are sure to captivate and inspire.

First up—Olga Ilina’s April submission is heartwarming and full of selling potential.

We chose to feature this photo because it illustrates a great “candid” shot of a little girl and her dog having a precious moment. There is so much we love about this shot but here are three reasons we think you should know.

1. We love how the model in the photo is turned away from the camera, which is a tip we often communicate to our Contributors to create anonymity. Anonymity in photos helps the viewer place themselves within the scene and develop an emotional attachment.

2. We appreciate the details within the frame—the model’s arm over the dog visually articulates the concept of “friendship” (kudos to Olga for adding “friendship” as a keyword). Additional conceptual keywords to consider for this photo would be togetherness, support, connection, and responsibility.

3. The mood is just right. Good photography should evoke a mood, and lighting can help you achieve just that. The lighting in this shot creates a warm, comforting, and slightly nostalgic feel that enhances the concept of the photo.

How it was shot:

Nikon D850

105 mm

ƒ/3.2 | 1/100s | ISO 320

Demidova Ekaterina took this stunning shot of a couple about to share a kiss. We love this photo for a number of reasons.

1. The anticipation of a kiss between the couple elevates this shot. Showing the moment before the kiss is a great approach to illustrate themes of romance, intimacy, and love. It is also a great way to capture the concept and action of a kiss that stands out from the pool of content featuring an actual kiss. It gives a unique perspective and approach that content buyers want so they can stand out to their audiences.

2. Showing the love and intimacy between diverse types of couples, like the gay couple in the photo, is a great way Licensing Contributors can help create inclusivity and change within commercial advertising.

3. The background has just the right amount of simplicity balanced with visual interest. The background supports the models and the overall themes—and doesn’t take away or distract from the concepts within the photo.

How it was shot:

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

50mm

ƒ/8 | 1/200s | ISO 100

The first thing we noticed about Aiman Dairadaeva’s photo was the stunning color palette. It’s hard to pick our favorite element of this photo, so instead we will give you our top three.

1. That the colors are lively yet subtle and create a beautiful cohesion within the shot. The pallet is also trendy and relevant, we see a lot of these colors used in branding and social content.

2. Aiman has demonstrated amazing casting in the models she has chosen. Both models are real and genuine representations of everyday people, making this photo a great example of authentic content that we love to see at 500px.

3. We appreciate how Aiman frames her model with down syndrome in a positive and active role. The whole photo feels wholesome and is a great example of how to approach concepts of disability and age inclusivity.

How it was shot:

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

85mm

ƒ/2 | 1/250s | ISO 320

Quirky, cute, and full of personality. A great shot by Jozef Polc, with a fantastic backstory that keeps us wanting more. Here are just a few reasons why we love this shot.

1. It tells a story. We love this photo because it prompts the viewer to read into the narrative. From the details, we gather that this elderly man is celebrating. However, the photo is not clear on the type of celebration, which brings us to our second point…

2. This image is versatile. Content buyers can use this image for a variety of reasons. Think anniversaries, weddings, birthdays, or retirement.

3. It is age inclusive. Seniors make up a huge part of the consumer market, yet advertising that represents this age group is scarce, and often depicts seniors in stereotypical roles, such as in nursing homes or needing to be cared for. This image is in direct contrast to those harmful stereotypes, and shows that life can be celebrated at all ages.

How it was shot:

Canon EOS R6

50mm

ƒ/1 | 1/320s | ISO 125

Where to begin? Olha is a long-time Licensing Contributor. Her content stands out to the 500px team for her ability to genuinely narrate a story through her photography. Her talent and creativity make her an exemplary Licensing Contributor.

1. We love that Olha is conscious of leaving copy space in her images. Not all of your shots need to include copy space, but taking the time to capture a couple of images on a shoot with negative space can pay off in the long run. Content buyers typically add text, logos, or other elements to the content they purchase. Negative spaces allow their design work to seem purposeful and aesthetically pleasing.

2. Olha is great at getting creative with her visual storytelling. One of the reasons she is so successful is because she changes up her angles, focal lengths, and perspectives. This image illustrates an “onlooker’s” point of view. It gives an authentic and candid feel, as if we are watching a real moment.

3. We love that Olha uses herself, her family, and friends in her shoots. This is an excellent way to save time and money. Using models of real people doing everyday things helps you capture relatable content.

How it was shot:

Sony Alpha a7R III

50mm

ƒ/1.4 | 1/5000s | ISO 125

Check out the rest of our featured submissions below, and take a look at the New in Licensing April 2023 gallery for more inspiration!

