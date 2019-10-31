From the evolution of the smartphone to the rise of social media, it’s safe to say the photography landscape has changed over the last decade—and so have we. However, despite all of the industry changes, we continue to stay true to our roots and photography remains at the core of everything we do.

Throughout the last 10 years we’ve watched as you, our community, have flourished. Your love for photography is undeniable. From global photowalks to workshops to Quests, it’s been amazing to see the community come together and share a passion for the art of photography.

In honor of this 10 year milestone, we decided to celebrate our birthday with a ‘Celebrating 10 Years of Photography’ Quest. You were encouraged to submit your best photo taken in the last 10 years, and we were blown away by the submissions we received. With over 20,000 photos submitted from all over the world, picking the winners was no easy task. We couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate 10 years. Your stories left us truly inspired and reminded us why we do what we do here at 500px.

Congratulations to all 1000 winners! Check out the top 3 winning photos, as well as a roundup of some of our favorite submissions below.