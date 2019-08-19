For part three of our Ambassador Spotlight series, we are getting to know Andrew Curry , Chun Chau , Dina Belenko , Garrett Roth and Anthony Rayburn.

Why did you become a photographer?:

“It allows me to express myself creatively like nothing else can.”

How has photography changed your life?:

“Photography has brought not only so many amazing experiences into my life, but also introduced me to so many exceptional people.”

Why do you use 500px?

“500px has a robust and supportive community of fellow photographers with whom I can interact and connect with daily.”

Why did you become a photographer?:

“To start a conversation and to capture the moment.”

How has photography changed your life?:

“I see everything differently in life.”

Why do you use 500px?

“To express myself and to spread awareness.”

Why did you become a photographer?:

“I want to show the magical side of mundane things.”

How has photography changed your life?:

“It became my life. Being a person who tells magical stories about everyday things is my self-identification now.”

Why do you use 500px?

“It’s the most convenient place to showcase my work and connect to other artists that I have been able to find.”

Why did you become a photographer?:

“The connection that I first felt with others when they were able to feel, even for just one frame, what I experienced in my travels.”

How has photography changed your life?:

“Being able to freeze a moment in time has transformed the way I remember my past. For me, being in the moment is my number one priority, but being able to relive that moment motivates me to explore my creativity in order to communicate with my future self.”

Why do you use 500px?

“I have been inspired by 500px since the day I signed up for the platform. The amount of talented photographers is a daily reminder to keep pushing the boundaries of visual creation.”

Why did you become a photographer?:

“Having a camera in hand is almost like a key to connecting with people around the world.”

How has photography changed your life?:

“Photography has allowed me to connect with people and stories that I never would’ve been exposed to if it weren’t for a camera.”

Why do you use 500px?

“To me, the 500px community is one of the most authentic and engaging communities online today.”

