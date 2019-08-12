For part two of our Ambassador Spotlight series, we’ll learn more about photographers Hayden Stinebaugh , Laura Ferreira , Kalle Lundholm , Julia Wimmerlin and, Sam Brockway and find out how photography has shaped their lives.

Why did you become a photographer?:

“I became a photographer because it’s truly something that I am passionate about. It changed the way I look at the world around me.”

How has photography changed your life?:

“Photography became my full-time job, it allowed me to buy a home, it’s given me many incredible opportunities, and allowed me to meet so many amazing people.”

Why do you use 500px?

“It’s an amazing platform to share your photography with other like-minded individuals. It has so many features that other platforms simply don’t offer.”

Why did you become a photographer?:

“When I was about 20, I came across a beautiful portrait and I thought, ‘yup, I want to do that’.”

How has photography changed your life?:

“It has allowed me to travel, to work with exceptional people, and it puts food on the table!

Why do you use 500px?

“I first joined because I loved browsing and getting lost in the sea of photography, and I wanted to share my photos with these fine artists I discovered here. Over time, that reason hasn’t changed. I’m always so impressed by what I see here.”

Why did you become a photographer?:

“I have always loved the idea of freezing time.”

How has photography changed your life?:

“It opened my eyes to new places, especially the ocean.”

Why do you use 500px?

“It’s a nice and clean platform to showcase your photography work, and connect with other photographers and potentially new clients.”

Why did you become a photographer?:

“To focus on beauty in the world.”

How has photography changed your life?:

“Photography changed how I see life; I now notice beauty everywhere instead of noticing problems. Looking at my own photography I also learned a lot about myself. I used to work in an office and the only way to “live” was to travel during vacations. Now I live all the time, as I travel for my work.”

Why do you use 500px?

“Plenty of inspiration and a great way to share your work with like-minded creatives”

Why did you become a photographer?:

“To document my travel experiences and translate my potentially crippling nostalgia into art and fond memories.”

How has photography changed your life?:

“I now view the world in shapes and compositions, and find beauty everywhere, even when I do not have a camera in my hand.”

Why do you use 500px?

“It is the most beautifully displayed portfolio I have.”

